3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 5%

In a week marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainty, global markets experienced notable fluctuations, with U.S. stocks facing broad-based declines despite a late-week rally. As investors navigate these turbulent times, dividend stocks can offer stability and income potential, making them an attractive option for those seeking reliable returns amidst market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.49% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.96% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.81% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.53% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.87% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.28% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.87% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.04% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.73% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.23% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, with a market cap of €572.66 million, mines, produces, and sells salt in Germany, the European Union, and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG generates its revenue primarily from the Salt segment (€283.67 million) and Waste Management (€62.46 million).

Dividend Yield: 3%

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke offers a reliable dividend option with a stable payout history over the past decade. Its dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, boasting low payout ratios of 43.5% and 24.5%, respectively. Despite trading significantly below its estimated fair value, the dividend yield of 3.03% is modest compared to top-tier German market payers. Recent earnings growth suggests potential for future stability, although share price volatility remains high in recent months.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd operates in the insurance and finance sectors in Israel, with a market capitalization of ₪9.11 billion.

Operations: Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd generates revenue from various segments, including Life Insurance and Long Term Savings - Life Insurance (₪6.25 billion), Health Insurance (₪2.28 billion), General Insurance - Automobile Property Insurance (₪1.82 billion), General Insurance - Compulsory Vehicle Insurance (₪928.10 million), Life Insurance and Long Term Savings - Provident (₪615.33 million), General Insurance - Property Divisions and Others (₪423.34 million), General Insurance - Other Liabilities Divisions (₪315.40 million), and Life Insurance and Long Term Savings - Pension (₪756.46 million).