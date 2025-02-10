3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 4.7% For Steady Income

Amidst a backdrop of tariff uncertainties and mixed economic signals, global markets have experienced fluctuations, with U.S. stocks ending the week on a lower note and European indices showing resilience. In such an environment, investors often turn to dividend stocks for their potential to provide steady income streams, as they can offer some stability against market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 5.78% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.56% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.84% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.48% ★★★★★★ Daito Trust ConstructionLtd (TSE:1878) 4.03% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.54% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.41% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.19% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.94% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.69% ★★★★★★

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sampo Oyj, with a market cap of €21.95 billion, operates through its subsidiaries to provide non-life insurance products and services across Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom.

Operations: Sampo Oyj's revenue is primarily derived from its segments If (€5.72 billion), Hastings (€1.70 billion), and Topdanmark (€1.53 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

Sampo Oyj proposed a regular dividend of €0.34 per share for 2024, adjusted for a recent share split, marking a 6% increase from the prior year. Despite its reasonable payout ratio of 73.8% and cash payout ratio of 77.2%, ensuring coverage by earnings and cash flows, Sampo's dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Earnings have grown annually by 6% over five years, yet the dividend yield remains lower than top-tier Finnish payers at 4.17%.

HLSE:SAMPO Dividend History as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: JDM JingDaMachine (Ningbo) Co. Ltd specializes in the production and sale of precision stamping parts both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥4.16 billion.

Operations: JDM JingDaMachine (Ningbo) Co. Ltd generates revenue from its Metal Forming Machine Tool Manufacturing segment, which amounts to CN¥783.71 million.

Dividend Yield: 3%

JingDaMachine's dividend yield of 3.05% places it in the top 25% of payers in the CN market, but sustainability is a concern due to its high payout ratio (80.6%) and inadequate cash flow coverage (97%). Despite earnings growth of 2.2% last year, the company's dividends have been volatile over a decade, with significant annual drops exceeding 20%. The share price has also been highly volatile recently, adding to investor risk considerations.