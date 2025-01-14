Simply Wall St.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 5.5%
editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
4 min read

In This Article:

As global markets navigate a choppy start to the year, characterized by inflation concerns and political uncertainties, investors are seeking stability amidst fluctuating indices. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential cushion against market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name

Dividend Yield

Dividend Rating

Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)

5.27%

★★★★★★

Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)

4.36%

★★★★★★

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)

4.77%

★★★★★★

CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)

4.72%

★★★★★★

Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)

4.06%

★★★★★★

GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)

4.41%

★★★★★★

Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)

4.00%

★★★★★★

FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)

6.64%

★★★★★★

E J Holdings (TSE:2153)

3.89%

★★★★★★

Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)

5.17%

★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 2017 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of corporate, institutional, retail, treasury, and Islamic banking services and has a market capitalization of AED137.70 billion.

Operations: Emirates NBD Bank PJSC generates revenue through its diverse offerings in corporate, institutional, retail, treasury, and Islamic banking services.

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC offers a reliable dividend yield of 5.5%, supported by a stable payout ratio of 33.7% and consistent growth over the past decade. Despite its high level of non-performing loans at 3.9%, the bank's earnings have grown significantly, averaging 24.9% annually over five years, ensuring dividends remain well covered by earnings now and in three years (42.1%). Recent financial activities include completing a $500 million fixed-income offering, reflecting robust capital management strategies.

DFM:EMIRATESNBD Dividend History as at Jan 2025
DFM:EMIRATESNBD Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Matrix IT

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Matrix IT Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, offers information technology solutions and services in Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of ₪5.64 billion.

Operations: Matrix IT Ltd.'s revenue segments include Training and Implementation (₪168.67 million), Cloud and Computing Infrastructure (₪1.53 billion), Marketing and Support of Software Products (₪443.21 million), Information Technology Solutions and Services in the United States (₪478.56 million), and Information Technology Solutions, Consulting, and Management in Israel (₪3.14 billion).

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories