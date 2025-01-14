3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 5.5%

As global markets navigate a choppy start to the year, characterized by inflation concerns and political uncertainties, investors are seeking stability amidst fluctuating indices. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential cushion against market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.27% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.36% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.77% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.72% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.06% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.41% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 4.00% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.64% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.89% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 5.17% ★★★★★★

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Overview: Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of corporate, institutional, retail, treasury, and Islamic banking services and has a market capitalization of AED137.70 billion.

Operations: Emirates NBD Bank PJSC generates revenue through its diverse offerings in corporate, institutional, retail, treasury, and Islamic banking services.

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC offers a reliable dividend yield of 5.5%, supported by a stable payout ratio of 33.7% and consistent growth over the past decade. Despite its high level of non-performing loans at 3.9%, the bank's earnings have grown significantly, averaging 24.9% annually over five years, ensuring dividends remain well covered by earnings now and in three years (42.1%). Recent financial activities include completing a $500 million fixed-income offering, reflecting robust capital management strategies.

Overview: Matrix IT Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, offers information technology solutions and services in Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of ₪5.64 billion.

Operations: Matrix IT Ltd.'s revenue segments include Training and Implementation (₪168.67 million), Cloud and Computing Infrastructure (₪1.53 billion), Marketing and Support of Software Products (₪443.21 million), Information Technology Solutions and Services in the United States (₪478.56 million), and Information Technology Solutions, Consulting, and Management in Israel (₪3.14 billion).