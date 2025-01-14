3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 5.5%

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a choppy start to the year, characterized by inflation concerns and political uncertainties, investors are seeking stability amidst fluctuating indices. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential cushion against market volatility.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
5.27%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.36%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.77%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.72%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.06%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.41%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
4.00%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.64%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.89%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
5.17%
|
★★★★★★
We'll examine a selection from our screener results.
Emirates NBD Bank PJSC
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of corporate, institutional, retail, treasury, and Islamic banking services and has a market capitalization of AED137.70 billion.
Operations: Emirates NBD Bank PJSC generates revenue through its diverse offerings in corporate, institutional, retail, treasury, and Islamic banking services.
Dividend Yield: 5.5%
Emirates NBD Bank PJSC offers a reliable dividend yield of 5.5%, supported by a stable payout ratio of 33.7% and consistent growth over the past decade. Despite its high level of non-performing loans at 3.9%, the bank's earnings have grown significantly, averaging 24.9% annually over five years, ensuring dividends remain well covered by earnings now and in three years (42.1%). Recent financial activities include completing a $500 million fixed-income offering, reflecting robust capital management strategies.
-
Matrix IT
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Matrix IT Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, offers information technology solutions and services in Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of ₪5.64 billion.
Operations: Matrix IT Ltd.'s revenue segments include Training and Implementation (₪168.67 million), Cloud and Computing Infrastructure (₪1.53 billion), Marketing and Support of Software Products (₪443.21 million), Information Technology Solutions and Services in the United States (₪478.56 million), and Information Technology Solutions, Consulting, and Management in Israel (₪3.14 billion).
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Matrix IT's dividends, though stable and growing over the past decade, offer a modest yield of 3.27%, below the top tier of Israeli dividend payers. Despite strong revenue growth—evidenced by recent quarterly sales of ILS 1.42 billion and net income improvement to ILS 64.4 million—the high payout ratio of 124% suggests dividends aren't well covered by earnings. However, with a cash payout ratio at just 32%, dividends are comfortably supported by cash flows, indicating financial prudence in distribution practices.
-
Takara
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Takara & Company Ltd. engages in the production, consulting, printing, and translation of disclosure and investor relations materials both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥36.35 billion.
Operations: Takara & Company Ltd. generates revenue from producing, consulting, printing, and translating disclosure and investor relations materials across Japan and international markets.
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Takara's dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, offering a yield of 3.21%, which is below the top tier in Japan. The company's low payout ratio of 18.6% indicates dividends are well covered by earnings, while a cash payout ratio of 37.3% shows strong support from cash flows. Recent news highlights an increase in quarterly dividends to ¥45 per share, up from ¥40 last year, reflecting ongoing dividend growth and reliability.
-
Companies discussed in this article include DFM:EMIRATESNBD TASE:MTRX and TSE:7921.
