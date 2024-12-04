3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Offering Yields Up To 5.4%

As global markets continue to experience record highs, with indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 reaching new peaks, investors are navigating a landscape influenced by geopolitical factors and domestic policy changes. In such an environment, dividend stocks stand out for their potential to offer steady income streams; they are particularly appealing when market volatility is a concern and interest rates fluctuate.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.28% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.20% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.69% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.91% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.25% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.31% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.98% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.86% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.38% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.87% ★★★★★★

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Topy Industries, Limited operates in the steel, automotive, and industrial machinery components sectors in Japan with a market capitalization of ¥43.40 billion.

Operations: Topy Industries, Limited generates revenue from its Steel Business with ¥127.57 billion and Automobile & Industrial Machinery Parts with ¥193.90 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

Topy Industries' dividend yield of 5.41% ranks in the top 25% of JP market payers, with an earnings payout ratio of 81.6% and a cash payout ratio of 18.9%, indicating dividends are well-covered by cash flows but less so by earnings. Despite a history of volatile and unreliable dividends, payments have grown over the past decade. Recent guidance cuts due to lower sales volumes may impact future payouts, though current dividends remain affirmed at ¥30 per share.

TSE:7231 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kamei Corporation is a general trading company operating both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ¥60.81 billion.

Operations: Kamei Corporation's revenue is primarily derived from its Energy Business at ¥279.10 billion, followed by the Overseas/Trade Business at ¥86.78 billion, Automotive Related Business at ¥75.29 billion, Construction-Related Business at ¥52.50 billion, Food Business at ¥36.26 billion, Pharmacy Business at ¥19.71 billion, and Pet-Related Business at ¥13.97 billion.