3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 6.3% Yield

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by political shifts and economic data releases, major U.S. stock indexes have shown mixed results, with growth stocks leading the charge while value-oriented sectors like energy and utilities lag behind. Amidst this backdrop of economic unpredictability, dividend stocks can offer investors a measure of stability through consistent income streams, making them an attractive option in times of market volatility.

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.08% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.73% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.48% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.97% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.12% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.44% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 4.00% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.32% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.81% ★★★★★★

Overview: Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company that constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People’s Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$32.19 billion.

Operations: Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through the construction, operation, maintenance, and management of roads in China.

Zhejiang Expressway's dividend payments have been stable and growing over the past decade, though not well-covered by cash flows. The company's payout ratio of 34.7% suggests dividends are sustainable from earnings, despite a high cash payout ratio of 139%. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5x, it offers good value relative to the Hong Kong market average. Recent earnings showed slight revenue decline but increased net income year-on-year, highlighting operational resilience amidst challenges.

Overview: King Chou Marine Technology Co., Ltd. operates globally under the King Net brand, focusing on the manufacturing, processing, exporting, and importing of fishing nets for marine industries with a market cap of NT$3.52 billion.

Operations: King Chou Marine Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include contributions of NT$2.13 billion from Chin Chou, NT$455.15 million from Kunshan King Chou, and NT$830.91 million from Vietnam King Chou.