3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 6.3% Yield

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by political shifts and economic data releases, major U.S. stock indexes have shown mixed results, with growth stocks leading the charge while value-oriented sectors like energy and utilities lag behind. Amidst this backdrop of economic unpredictability, dividend stocks can offer investors a measure of stability through consistent income streams, making them an attractive option in times of market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name

Dividend Yield

Dividend Rating

Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)

3.08%

★★★★★★

CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)

4.73%

★★★★★★

GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)

4.48%

★★★★★★

Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)

3.97%

★★★★★★

Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)

3.12%

★★★★★★

Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)

7.44%

★★★★★★

China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)

4.09%

★★★★★★

Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)

4.00%

★★★★★★

HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)

4.32%

★★★★★★

DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)

3.81%

★★★★★★

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Zhejiang Expressway

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company that constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People’s Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$32.19 billion.

Operations: Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through the construction, operation, maintenance, and management of roads in China.

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Zhejiang Expressway's dividend payments have been stable and growing over the past decade, though not well-covered by cash flows. The company's payout ratio of 34.7% suggests dividends are sustainable from earnings, despite a high cash payout ratio of 139%. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5x, it offers good value relative to the Hong Kong market average. Recent earnings showed slight revenue decline but increased net income year-on-year, highlighting operational resilience amidst challenges.

SEHK:576 Dividend History as at Dec 2024
King Chou Marine Technology

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: King Chou Marine Technology Co., Ltd. operates globally under the King Net brand, focusing on the manufacturing, processing, exporting, and importing of fishing nets for marine industries with a market cap of NT$3.52 billion.

Operations: King Chou Marine Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include contributions of NT$2.13 billion from Chin Chou, NT$455.15 million from Kunshan King Chou, and NT$830.91 million from Vietnam King Chou.

