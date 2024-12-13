3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 6.3% Yield

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a landscape marked by political shifts and economic data releases, major U.S. stock indexes have shown mixed results, with growth stocks leading the charge while value-oriented sectors like energy and utilities lag behind. Amidst this backdrop of economic unpredictability, dividend stocks can offer investors a measure of stability through consistent income streams, making them an attractive option in times of market volatility.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.08%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.73%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.48%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
3.97%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.12%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.44%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
4.00%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.32%
|
★★★★★★
|
DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)
|
3.81%
|
★★★★★★
Zhejiang Expressway
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company that constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People’s Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$32.19 billion.
Operations: Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through the construction, operation, maintenance, and management of roads in China.
Dividend Yield: 6.4%
Zhejiang Expressway's dividend payments have been stable and growing over the past decade, though not well-covered by cash flows. The company's payout ratio of 34.7% suggests dividends are sustainable from earnings, despite a high cash payout ratio of 139%. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5x, it offers good value relative to the Hong Kong market average. Recent earnings showed slight revenue decline but increased net income year-on-year, highlighting operational resilience amidst challenges.
King Chou Marine Technology
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: King Chou Marine Technology Co., Ltd. operates globally under the King Net brand, focusing on the manufacturing, processing, exporting, and importing of fishing nets for marine industries with a market cap of NT$3.52 billion.
Operations: King Chou Marine Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include contributions of NT$2.13 billion from Chin Chou, NT$455.15 million from Kunshan King Chou, and NT$830.91 million from Vietnam King Chou.
Dividend Yield: 4.8%
King Chou Marine Technology's dividend yield is among the top 25% in Taiwan, with a payout ratio of 50.1%, indicating coverage by earnings. However, dividends have been volatile over the past decade despite recent growth. The cash payout ratio stands at 62.3%, suggesting reasonable cash flow support for dividends. Recent Q3 earnings showed increased net income to TWD 105.95 million from TWD 86.41 million year-on-year, reflecting improved profitability amidst fluctuating sales figures.
MEISEI INDUSTRIALLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: MEISEI INDUSTRIAL Co., Ltd. is a construction works company operating both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥68.41 billion.
Operations: MEISEI INDUSTRIAL Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Construction Work segment, amounting to ¥58.38 billion, and its Boiler Business segment, contributing ¥7.35 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.4%
MEISEI INDUSTRIAL's dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, supported by a low payout ratio of 38.8%. However, the dividend yield of 3.36% is below Japan's top tier and not covered by free cash flows. Recent earnings growth and a share buyback program aim to enhance shareholder returns, with ¥1,650.35 million spent repurchasing shares to improve capital efficiency amidst strong half-year financial performance.
