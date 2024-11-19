3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 4.9% Yield

In This Article:
As global markets navigate the complexities of a new U.S. administration and shifting economic policies, investors are keenly observing sector performance and inflation trends. With interest rates remaining a focal point, dividend stocks continue to attract attention for their potential to offer stable income amidst market volatility. In this environment, reliable dividend stocks that provide attractive yields can be appealing for those seeking consistent returns while managing risk.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.14%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.13%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.62%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.25%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
6.74%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.47%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.33%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.73%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.84%
|
★★★★★★
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
China Coal Energy
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: China Coal Energy Company Limited is involved in the mining, production, processing, trading, and sale of coal both within the People's Republic of China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$168.30 billion.
Operations: In its revenue segments, China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the mining, production, processing, and trading of coal domestically and abroad.
Dividend Yield: 5%
China Coal Energy's dividend payments are covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 52.4% and a cash payout ratio of 31.2%, indicating sustainability from both profits and cash flows. However, the dividend has been volatile over the past decade, experiencing annual drops exceeding 20%, making it unreliable despite past growth. The company is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, but its dividend yield of 4.97% is below top-tier levels in Hong Kong's market.
-
-
I.B.I. Investment House
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: I.B.I. Investment House Ltd. is a publicly owned holding investment firm with approximately NIS 11 billion ($2.63 billion) in assets under management and a market cap of ₪1.90 billion.
Operations: I.B.I. Investment House Ltd.'s revenue segments include various financial services and investment activities, contributing to its diversified income streams.
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
I.B.I. Investment House's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 45.4% and 45.1%, respectively, suggesting sustainability despite a volatile track record over the past decade. The dividend yield of 4.13% is below the top tier in Israel's market, and while dividends have increased over ten years, they remain unreliable due to volatility. The company trades at a discount to its estimated fair value, enhancing potential appeal for investors seeking value opportunities amidst dividend uncertainty.
-
-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company involved in diverse financial services across Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and globally with a market cap of ¥21.11 trillion.
Operations: The revenue segments for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group include a variety of financial services conducted in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and globally.
Dividend Yield: 3.9%
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group offers a high dividend yield of 3.87%, ranking it in the top 25% of JP market payers, with stable and growing dividends over the past decade. The payout ratio is low at 32.4%, indicating strong coverage by earnings. Recent announcements include a share buyback program worth ¥300 billion to enhance shareholder returns and a significant increase in dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to maintaining attractive returns for investors.
-
-
