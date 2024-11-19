3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 4.9% Yield

As global markets navigate the complexities of a new U.S. administration and shifting economic policies, investors are keenly observing sector performance and inflation trends. With interest rates remaining a focal point, dividend stocks continue to attract attention for their potential to offer stable income amidst market volatility. In this environment, reliable dividend stocks that provide attractive yields can be appealing for those seeking consistent returns while managing risk.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.14% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.13% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.62% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.25% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 6.74% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.47% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.38% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.33% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.73% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.84% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1964 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Coal Energy Company Limited is involved in the mining, production, processing, trading, and sale of coal both within the People's Republic of China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$168.30 billion.

Operations: In its revenue segments, China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the mining, production, processing, and trading of coal domestically and abroad.

Dividend Yield: 5%

China Coal Energy's dividend payments are covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 52.4% and a cash payout ratio of 31.2%, indicating sustainability from both profits and cash flows. However, the dividend has been volatile over the past decade, experiencing annual drops exceeding 20%, making it unreliable despite past growth. The company is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, but its dividend yield of 4.97% is below top-tier levels in Hong Kong's market.

SEHK:1898 Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: I.B.I. Investment House Ltd. is a publicly owned holding investment firm with approximately NIS 11 billion ($2.63 billion) in assets under management and a market cap of ₪1.90 billion.

Operations: I.B.I. Investment House Ltd.'s revenue segments include various financial services and investment activities, contributing to its diversified income streams.