3 reasons why Russia's economy can survive without crisis for up to 5 more years, think-tank economists say

Russia can avoid crisis for three to five years, the Center for Analysis and Strategies in Europe said.

Domestic demand has kept the country strong, becoming a key driver of growth, the think tank said.

Russia has solutions to its rising wartime budget and labor shortage, it laid out in new research.

Russia's wartime economy could be in it for the long-haul — or at least longer than expected.

A team of economists is unconvinced that Russia will tumble into economic collapse any time soon, as suggested by some analysts.

Instead, Russia's economic capability "excludes almost any chance of a serious crisis cause by internal factors in at least three-to-five years perspective," three authors wrote in a report for the Center for Analysis and Strategies in Europe.

The paper counters notions that a Russian crisis will come as soon as next year, an argument made by economists such as Yuriy Gorodnichenko. The UC Berkley analyst told Business Insider that Moscow's slowing energy trade and dollar shortage would cause the crisis.

Even observers within the country expect struggle in 2025, including the specter of staglfation.

But though Moscow is guaranteed to face challenges at some point, the CASE authors cautioned not to translate hardships into proof of a near-term crisis.

Instead, these three trends will keep Russia resilient, they said:

1. Don't underestimate domestic demand

According to the report, Russia's domestic market has been an underrated factor behind the country's perseverance.

After Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, local consumption has kept the economy afloat, with domestic demand overtaking exports as a leading growth driver.

"In the construction sector alone in 2023, up to 30 million tons of steel were consumed (the increase from the previous year amounted to 9 percent), while before the war, in 2021, just over 15 million tons were exported," CASE said.

Moscow's war efforts boosted the purchasing power of millions, as the need for soldiers lifted wages across the country. With more manpower needed at the front-lined, a rising labor shortage at home furthered the wage trend.

Lower-income Russians benefited the most, as recruited soldiers have largely stemmed from economically-depressed regions. In turn, these households spent heavily on domestically-products essentials.

Meanwhile, wealthier households have benefited from Russia's high interest rates, which have boosted investment incomes, the report said.

"As a result, in 2022–2024, federal budget revenues from domestic sources were growing faster than oil and gas proceeds, whose share has declined from 40–45 percent of overall revenues in 2014–2019 to 30–35 percent in 2023–2024," it said.

