3 Reasons You’re More Worried About Money This Holiday Season

According to Thrivent’s 2024 Holiday Spending Survey, almost half of Americans (46%) live paycheck-to-paycheck with very little disposable income to spend on the holidays this year. The survey also found that in the current economic climate, 31% of respondents plan to purchase fewer gifts overall during the holiday season.

The general consensus is that Americans are worried about holiday expenses this year, and financial concerns in 2024 could be more stressful than in previous years.

Here are three possible reasons you’re more worried about money this holiday season and some tips for overcoming this stress.

Expectations for the Holiday Season Have Increased

“In recent years, budgets have become tighter and consumer goods prices have risen — so have holiday expectations,” said Erika Kullberg, a personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com. “It can be hard to see all the gift guides and purchases on social media for gifts you would love to give but can’t afford.”

With social media’s influence on our daily lives, many consumers may be frustrated by the number of gift options they can’t afford, given their bank account. These unrealistic expectations set by social media and media, in general, could easily cause one to feel overwhelmed and stressed about their finances.

How can you overcome this stress?

“One way to overcome holiday spending stress is to have open and honest conversations with your loved ones about your gift, travel, and entertainment budgets for the holiday season,” noted Kullberg. “Chances are they feel the same pressure and would be relieved to set clear spending boundaries and expectations. Being open with your friends and family about what you’re going to spend can take a lot of pressure off their plates as well.”

You will all feel better if you lift some of that pressure off yourselves and them regarding holiday expectations. You don’t have to get into credit card debt to pay for gifts or events that are way out of your budget.

Kullberg added, “Spend some time focusing on what matters this season and change your perspective. Hopefully, that will help those feelings of guilt disappear and make it easier to enjoy festivities without feeling pressure to spend money.”

It’s Easier Than Ever To Overspend

“Between buying gifts, planning parties, travel, and other holiday activities, expenses add up quickly,” said ​​Renée Campbell, the director of Youth & Family Banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

