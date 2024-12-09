3 Promising Penny Stocks On UK Exchange With At Least £100M Market Cap

In This Article:
In the last week, the UK market has been flat, but it is up 7.8% over the past year and earnings are expected to grow by 15% per annum in the next few years. Penny stocks may be a throwback term, but they offer opportunities for growth at lower price points, particularly when backed by strong balance sheets and solid fundamentals. This article highlights three such penny stocks on the UK exchange that stand out as potential hidden gems with promising prospects.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United Kingdom
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Tristel (AIM:TSTL)
|
£3.65
|
£174.08M
|
★★★★★★
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.16
|
£813.81M
|
★★★★★★
|
Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB)
|
£3.53
|
£67.32M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Solid State (AIM:SOLI)
|
£1.235
|
£70.45M
|
★★★★★★
|
Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB)
|
£1.015
|
£76.87M
|
★★★★★★
|
Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP)
|
£1.125
|
£96.01M
|
★★★★★★
|
Luceco (LSE:LUCE)
|
£1.28
|
£197.41M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD)
|
£1.38
|
£175.75M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Next 15 Group (AIM:NFG)
|
£4.46
|
£443.57M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC)
|
$0.416
|
$241.83M
|
★★★★★★
AdvancedAdvT
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: AdvancedAdvT Limited currently does not have significant operations and has a market cap of £193.14 million.
Operations: AdvancedAdvT Limited has not reported any revenue segments.
Market Cap: £193.14M
AdvancedAdvT Limited, with a market cap of £193.14 million, has transitioned from being pre-revenue to reporting sales of £19.87 million for the half year ended August 31, 2024, up from £15.15 million the previous year. The company achieved net income of £7.85 million compared to £3.14 million a year ago, indicating profitability growth despite its low return on equity at 3.7%. AdvancedAdvT's short-term assets significantly exceed its liabilities, and it remains debt-free with no shareholder dilution over the past year. Trading below estimated fair value by 37%, it presents potential investment interest amidst stable weekly volatility and experienced board tenure.
Boku
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Boku, Inc. offers local payment solutions for merchants across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a market cap of £577.74 million.
Operations: No specific revenue segments are reported for the company.
Market Cap: £577.74M
Boku, Inc., with a market cap of £577.74 million, has shown impressive earnings growth, achieving profitability over the past five years and reporting high-quality earnings. Despite a low return on equity at 5.2%, the company is debt-free and maintains strong asset coverage for liabilities. Recent developments include a new commercial agreement with Amazon Japan to enhance digital wallet services and a share buyback program aimed at managing equity remuneration obligations. However, despite increased sales to US$47.28 million for the first half of 2024, Boku reported a net loss of US$1.07 million compared to last year's profit.
Somero Enterprises
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Somero Enterprises, Inc. designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment globally with a market cap of £160.35 million.
Operations: The company generated $113.69 million in revenue from its Construction Machinery & Equipment segment.
Market Cap: £160.35M
Somero Enterprises, Inc., with a market cap of £160.35 million, operates without debt, ensuring financial stability and eliminating the need for interest coverage. The company boasts a high return on equity at 30.3% and maintains strong asset coverage for both short-term ($55.5M) and long-term liabilities ($2.5M). Despite negative earnings growth over the past year (-8.9%), Somero's earnings have grown by 7.4% annually over five years, indicating resilience in its business model. However, the dividend yield of 8.22% is not well covered by free cash flows, raising sustainability concerns in this area.
