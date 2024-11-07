3 Promising Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over US$100M

In This Article:
Global markets have experienced a turbulent week, with major indexes mostly finishing lower amid busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals. In such a fluctuating market, investors may find opportunities in less conventional areas like penny stocks. Although the term "penny stocks" might seem outdated, these smaller or newer companies can offer unique growth potential when backed by strong financials. This article highlights three promising penny stocks that combine solid fundamentals with the potential for significant upside.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS)
|
MYR1.20
|
MYR337.78M
|
★★★★★★
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.565
|
MYR2.81B
|
★★★★★★
|
Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT)
|
MYR0.79
|
MYR136.84M
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.84
|
HK$533.22M
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.76
|
A$138.53M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Seafco (SET:SEAFCO)
|
THB2.28
|
THB1.85B
|
★★★★★★
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.60
|
A$69.75M
|
★★★★★★
|
Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL)
|
MYR1.52
|
MYR756.88M
|
★★★★★★
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.255
|
£849.6M
|
★★★★★★
|
Supreme (AIM:SUP)
|
£1.78
|
£207.57M
|
★★★★★★
Meilleure Health International Industry Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Meilleure Health International Industry Group Limited is an investment holding company involved in the trading of construction and photovoltaic components and materials across Hong Kong, China, Europe, and other international markets with a market cap of approximately HK$1 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Trading Business, which accounts for HK$29.57 million, and its Property Related Business, contributing HK$15.05 million.
Market Cap: HK$1B
Meilleure Health International Industry Group has experienced a significant decline in sales, reporting HK$30.03 million for the half year ended June 2024 compared to HK$74.84 million a year ago, with net income also falling to HK$8.47 million from HK$18.16 million. Despite this, the company maintains strong short-term asset coverage over both long-term and short-term liabilities and has seen its debt-to-equity ratio improve over five years from 31.3% to 23.8%. However, earnings have been impacted by large one-off gains of HK$26.8 million, which may not reflect ongoing operational performance accurately.
-
-
Suzhou Institute of Building Science GroupLtd
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Suzhou Institute of Building Science Group Co., Ltd operates in the construction industry in China and has a market cap of CN¥1.95 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its operations within China, totaling CN¥929.16 million.
Market Cap: CN¥1.95B
Suzhou Institute of Building Science Group Co., Ltd has shown resilience in a challenging market, with sales reaching CN¥576.01 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from CN¥539.09 million the previous year. However, net income fell to CN¥24.67 million from CN¥30.88 million due to lower profit margins and negative earnings growth over the past year. The company's financial stability is supported by short-term assets exceeding liabilities and a debt level well-covered by operating cash flow. Additionally, it completed a share buyback program worth CN¥12.5 million, indicating confidence in its valuation despite recent challenges.
-
-
Tianjin Saixiang TechnologyLtd
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Tianjin Saixiang Technology Co., Ltd specializes in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of radial tire equipment in China with a market cap of CN¥2.76 billion.
Operations: Tianjin Saixiang Technology Co., Ltd has not reported any specific revenue segments.
Market Cap: CN¥2.76B
Tianjin Saixiang Technology Co., Ltd has demonstrated growth in sales, reporting CN¥607.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from CN¥452.28 million the previous year. Despite this increase, net income decreased to CN¥46.17 million from CN¥59.78 million, reflecting a decline in profit margins from 12.8% to 6%. The company maintains financial stability with short-term assets exceeding both short- and long-term liabilities significantly and more cash than total debt, although its operating cash flow remains negative. The management team is experienced with an average tenure of over six years, supporting strategic continuity amidst fluctuating earnings performance.
-
-
