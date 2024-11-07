3 Promising Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over US$100M

Global markets have experienced a turbulent week, with major indexes mostly finishing lower amid busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals. In such a fluctuating market, investors may find opportunities in less conventional areas like penny stocks. Although the term "penny stocks" might seem outdated, these smaller or newer companies can offer unique growth potential when backed by strong financials. This article highlights three promising penny stocks that combine solid fundamentals with the potential for significant upside.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) MYR1.20 MYR337.78M ★★★★★★ DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.565 MYR2.81B ★★★★★★ Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT) MYR0.79 MYR136.84M ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$0.84 HK$533.22M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.76 A$138.53M ★★★★☆☆ Seafco (SET:SEAFCO) THB2.28 THB1.85B ★★★★★★ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.60 A$69.75M ★★★★★★ Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) MYR1.52 MYR756.88M ★★★★★★ ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) £2.255 £849.6M ★★★★★★ Supreme (AIM:SUP) £1.78 £207.57M ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Meilleure Health International Industry Group Limited is an investment holding company involved in the trading of construction and photovoltaic components and materials across Hong Kong, China, Europe, and other international markets with a market cap of approximately HK$1 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Trading Business, which accounts for HK$29.57 million, and its Property Related Business, contributing HK$15.05 million.

Meilleure Health International Industry Group has experienced a significant decline in sales, reporting HK$30.03 million for the half year ended June 2024 compared to HK$74.84 million a year ago, with net income also falling to HK$8.47 million from HK$18.16 million. Despite this, the company maintains strong short-term asset coverage over both long-term and short-term liabilities and has seen its debt-to-equity ratio improve over five years from 31.3% to 23.8%. However, earnings have been impacted by large one-off gains of HK$26.8 million, which may not reflect ongoing operational performance accurately.