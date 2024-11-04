3 Promising Penny Stocks With Market Caps At Least US$300M

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a busy earnings season, major indices have experienced fluctuations, with small-cap stocks showing resilience compared to their larger counterparts. In such a landscape, investors often seek opportunities in lesser-known areas of the market. Penny stocks, despite their somewhat outdated label, remain an intriguing investment area for those interested in smaller or newer companies that may offer both value and growth potential when supported by strong financials.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.565
|
MYR2.81B
|
★★★★★★
|
Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT)
|
MYR0.72
|
MYR124.72M
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.81
|
HK$507.83M
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.77
|
A$141.28M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)
|
MYR0.89
|
MYR295.43M
|
★★★★★★
|
BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS)
|
MYR1.25
|
MYR351.85M
|
★★★★★★
|
FRP Advisory Group (AIM:FRP)
|
£1.55
|
£360.49M
|
★★★★★★
|
Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL)
|
MYR1.54
|
MYR766.84M
|
★★★★★★
|
Kelington Group Berhad (KLSE:KGB)
|
MYR3.04
|
MYR2.09B
|
★★★★★☆
|
Next 15 Group (AIM:NFG)
|
£4.025
|
£391.86M
|
★★★★☆☆
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
ForFarmers
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: ForFarmers N.V. offers feed solutions for both conventional and organic livestock farming across several European countries and internationally, with a market cap of €302.28 million.
Operations: The company's revenue from food processing amounts to €2.72 billion.
Market Cap: €302.28M
ForFarmers N.V., with a market cap of €302.28 million and revenues of €2.72 billion, has shown recent profitability improvement, reporting a net income of €4 million for the first half of 2024 compared to a loss in the previous year. The strategic joint venture with team agrar aims to enhance its German market presence and operational efficiency, potentially driving future growth. However, challenges include low return on equity at 6.5% and interest coverage below optimal levels at 2.9x EBIT, suggesting financial constraints despite satisfactory debt management and strong asset coverage for liabilities.
-
Jutal Offshore Oil Services
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is an investment holding company involved in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for the oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries, with a market cap of HK$1.45 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from the oil and gas segment, which generated CN¥2.98 billion, complemented by the new energy and refinery and chemical segment with CN¥64.13 million.
Market Cap: HK$1.45B
Jutal Offshore Oil Services, with a market cap of HK$1.45 billion, has demonstrated significant earnings growth, reporting CN¥177.31 million in net income for the first half of 2024 compared to CN¥68.84 million a year ago. The company's revenue primarily stems from its oil and gas segment, supplemented by new energy and refinery activities. Despite shareholder dilution over the past year, Jutal's financial health is robust with short-term assets exceeding liabilities and debt levels well-managed by cash flow. However, its board lacks experience with an average tenure of 2.4 years, potentially impacting strategic decisions moving forward.
-
New Focus Auto Tech Holdings
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that manufactures and sells electronic and power-related automotive parts and accessories across the People’s Republic of China, the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, with a market cap of HK$843.63 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two main segments: The Manufacturing and Trading Business, which generated CN¥410.94 million, and The Automobile Dealership and Service Business, contributing CN¥125.92 million.
Market Cap: HK$843.63M
New Focus Auto Tech Holdings, with a market cap of HK$843.63 million, has faced challenges in profitability, reporting a net loss of CN¥15.92 million for the first half of 2024 compared to CN¥5.23 million the previous year. The company's revenue is primarily from its Manufacturing and Trading Business (CN¥410.94 million) and Automobile Dealership and Service Business (CN¥125.92 million). Despite having more cash than total debt and reducing its debt-to-equity ratio over five years, short-term liabilities exceed short-term assets by CN¥66.3M, indicating potential liquidity concerns amidst high share price volatility and an inexperienced board.
-
Where To Now?
-
Curious About Other Options?
-
