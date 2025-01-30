Simply Wall St.
3 Promising Penny Stocks With Market Caps Under US$900M
As global markets continue to react positively to recent political developments and economic indicators, major indices like the S&P 500 have reached record highs amid optimism surrounding AI investments and potential trade deals. For investors willing to explore beyond the well-known large-cap stocks, penny stocks—often representing smaller or newer companies—remain an intriguing area of investment. Despite being a somewhat outdated term, these stocks can still offer growth opportunities when backed by strong financials, making them viable options for those seeking promising prospects in under-the-radar sectors.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name

Share Price

Market Cap

Financial Health Rating

DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)

MYR0.525

MYR2.59B

★★★★★★

Tristel (AIM:TSTL)

£3.70

£176.46M

★★★★★★

Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC)

MYR0.395

MYR1.1B

★★★★★★

Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998)

HK$3.75

HK$43.09B

★★★★★★

Polar Capital Holdings (AIM:POLR)

£4.825

£465.11M

★★★★★★

Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)

MYR0.88

MYR285.47M

★★★★★★

MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB)

MYR0.72

MYR423.03M

★★★★★★

ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)

£2.10

£791.31M

★★★★★★

Lever Style (SEHK:1346)

HK$1.11

HK$704.62M

★★★★★★

Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)

A$0.77

A$141.28M

★★★★☆☆

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Meriaura Group Oyj

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Meriaura Group Oyj, with a market cap of SEK524.41 million, operates in the design and delivery of solar thermal systems both in Europe and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Building Materials - HVAC Equipment segment, amounting to €77.81 million.

Market Cap: SEK524.41M

Meriaura Group Oyj, with a market cap of SEK524.41 million, operates in the solar thermal systems sector and has shown revenue growth, reporting €18.82 million in sales for Q3 2024, up from €15.67 million the previous year. Despite this growth, the company remains unprofitable with a net loss of €3.77 million for Q3 2024 and an increased debt to equity ratio over five years from 34.1% to 46.2%. Its short-term assets exceed both short-term and long-term liabilities, indicating some financial stability amidst high share price volatility and an inexperienced board of directors averaging a tenure of 1.7 years.

