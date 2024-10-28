3 Promising Penny Stocks With Market Caps Up To US$800M

As global markets navigate the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in diverse sectors. Penny stocks, though an older term, continue to draw attention for their potential value and growth prospects within smaller or newer companies. By focusing on those with strong financials and promising growth paths, investors can uncover significant opportunities in this often-overlooked segment of the market.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.585 MYR2.91B ★★★★★★ BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) MYR1.21 MYR340.59M ★★★★★★ Tristel (AIM:TSTL) £3.85 £176.31M ★★★★★★ Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT) MYR0.735 MYR127.31M ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$0.77 HK$488.79M ★★★★★★ Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment (SZSE:002687) CN¥4.39 CN¥2.15B ★★★★★★ Polar Capital Holdings (AIM:POLR) £4.95 £474.22M ★★★★★★ Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) MYR0.92 MYR305.39M ★★★★★★ FRP Advisory Group (AIM:FRP) £1.255 £304.09M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.80 A$127.64M ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Danhua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and sale of coal chemical products in China, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥2.37 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of CN¥761.73 million from its operations in the chemical industry.

Danhua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd has faced challenges with declining revenues, reporting CN¥399.57 million for H1 2024, down from CN¥498.91 million the previous year, and a net loss of CN¥111.82 million. The company has not diluted shareholders recently but struggles with liquidity, having raised additional capital to extend its cash runway beyond the initial one-month estimate based on free cash flow. Despite a seasoned management team and satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 32.1%, short-term liabilities exceed assets significantly, highlighting financial pressure amidst ongoing unprofitability and increased losses over five years at 4% annually.

SHSE:600844 Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Jiangsu AMER New Material Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of glass fiber yarn, fabrics, and FRP products in China, with a market capitalization of CN¥3.22 billion.