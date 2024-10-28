3 Promising Penny Stocks With Market Caps Up To US$800M

As global markets navigate the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in diverse sectors. Penny stocks, though an older term, continue to draw attention for their potential value and growth prospects within smaller or newer companies. By focusing on those with strong financials and promising growth paths, investors can uncover significant opportunities in this often-overlooked segment of the market.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.585
|
MYR2.91B
|
★★★★★★
|
BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS)
|
MYR1.21
|
MYR340.59M
|
★★★★★★
|
Tristel (AIM:TSTL)
|
£3.85
|
£176.31M
|
★★★★★★
|
Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT)
|
MYR0.735
|
MYR127.31M
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.77
|
HK$488.79M
|
★★★★★★
|
Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment (SZSE:002687)
|
CN¥4.39
|
CN¥2.15B
|
★★★★★★
|
Polar Capital Holdings (AIM:POLR)
|
£4.95
|
£474.22M
|
★★★★★★
|
Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)
|
MYR0.92
|
MYR305.39M
|
★★★★★★
|
FRP Advisory Group (AIM:FRP)
|
£1.255
|
£304.09M
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.80
|
A$127.64M
|
★★★★☆☆
Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.
Danhua Chemical TechnologyLtd
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Danhua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and sale of coal chemical products in China, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥2.37 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of CN¥761.73 million from its operations in the chemical industry.
Market Cap: CN¥2.37B
Danhua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd has faced challenges with declining revenues, reporting CN¥399.57 million for H1 2024, down from CN¥498.91 million the previous year, and a net loss of CN¥111.82 million. The company has not diluted shareholders recently but struggles with liquidity, having raised additional capital to extend its cash runway beyond the initial one-month estimate based on free cash flow. Despite a seasoned management team and satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 32.1%, short-term liabilities exceed assets significantly, highlighting financial pressure amidst ongoing unprofitability and increased losses over five years at 4% annually.
-
Take a closer look at Danhua Chemical TechnologyLtd's potential here in our financial health report.
-
Understand Danhua Chemical TechnologyLtd's track record by examining our performance history report.
Jiangsu AMER New Material
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Jiangsu AMER New Material Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of glass fiber yarn, fabrics, and FRP products in China, with a market capitalization of CN¥3.22 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its fiberglass and FRP product manufacturing segment, which generated CN¥1.33 billion.
Market Cap: CN¥3.22B
Jiangsu AMER New Material Co., Ltd. has shown strong earnings growth, with a 31.8% increase over the past year, surpassing its five-year average of 7.2%. The company's financial health appears stable, with interest payments well covered by EBIT and a satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 30.3%. Recent developments include Jiangsu Jiuding Group acquiring an additional stake in the company, indicating potential investor confidence. Despite a revenue decline to CN¥569.22 million for H1 2024 from CN¥907.15 million the previous year, net income improved slightly to CN¥18.07 million from CN¥16.45 million, suggesting resilience in profitability amidst market challenges.
-
Jump into the full analysis health report here for a deeper understanding of Jiangsu AMER New Material.
-
Examine Jiangsu AMER New Material's past performance report to understand how it has performed in prior years.
Era
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Era Co., Ltd. is engaged in the research, development, production, and sale of plastic pipe products in China with a market cap of CN¥5.58 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Manufacturing Industry segment, which accounts for CN¥6.63 billion.
Market Cap: CN¥5.58B
Era Co., Ltd. demonstrates financial stability with short-term assets exceeding both short and long-term liabilities, and operating cash flow significantly covering its debt. Despite a 71% earnings growth over the past year, surpassing industry averages, the company faces challenges such as a declining sales trend, evidenced by H1 2024 revenues of CN¥3.15 billion compared to CN¥3.64 billion in the previous year. The company's Return on Equity remains low at 5.9%, and its dividend history is unstable. However, Era's valuation appears attractive as it trades well below estimated fair value without significant shareholder dilution recently.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Era stock in this financial health report.
-
Assess Era's future earnings estimates with our detailed growth reports.
