3 Promising Penny Stocks With Market Caps Under US$400M

As global markets continue to show mixed performances, with major U.S. indexes reaching record highs while smaller-cap stocks face declines, investors are exploring various opportunities for growth. Penny stocks, often representing smaller or newer companies, remain a relevant investment area despite their vintage name. These stocks can offer surprising value and potential upside when backed by strong financials and solid fundamentals.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.515 MYR2.56B ★★★★★★ Tristel (AIM:TSTL) £3.65 £174.08M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.785 A$144.03M ★★★★☆☆ Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) MYR0.90 MYR298.75M ★★★★★★ ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) £2.16 £813.81M ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$0.87 HK$552.27M ★★★★★★ Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998) HK$4.05 HK$44.6B ★★★★★★ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.56 A$65.64M ★★★★★★ Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) MYR0.405 MYR1.13B ★★★★★★ Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB) £3.53 £67.32M ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 5,696 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sunway Co., Ltd. is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and service of cable products in China with a market cap of CN¥2.90 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its manufacturing segment, totaling CN¥1.80 billion.

Market Cap: CN¥2.9B

Sunway Co., Ltd. is navigating a challenging landscape with declining earnings and profit margins, which have dropped from 1.4% to 0.5% over the past year. Despite this, the company has managed to reduce its debt-to-equity ratio from 44.4% to 30.9% over five years, indicating improved financial leverage management. However, interest coverage remains low at 1.6 times EBIT, and operating cash flow covers only 19.1% of debt obligations, suggesting potential liquidity concerns. A recent share buyback program completed with CN¥50 million spent on repurchasing shares may reflect management's confidence in stabilizing shareholder value amidst volatility.

SHSE:603333 Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Huasi Holding Company Limited operates in the fur industry both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥1.70 billion.

Operations: Huasi Holding Company Limited has not reported any specific revenue segments.