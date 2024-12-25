3 Promising Penny Stocks With At Least US$80M Market Cap

Amid recent global market fluctuations, with U.S. stocks experiencing a decline due to cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly looking for opportunities in less conventional areas of the market. Penny stocks, often representing smaller or newer companies, can still offer significant potential for growth despite their historical connotations. By focusing on those with strong financials and clear growth prospects, investors may find compelling opportunities among these lesser-known equities.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.50 MYR2.49B ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.765 A$140.36M ★★★★☆☆ Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) MYR0.415 MYR1.15B ★★★★★★ Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) MYR0.90 MYR298.75M ★★★★★★ MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB) MYR0.71 MYR420.07M ★★★★★★ Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998) HK$4.14 HK$45.48B ★★★★★★ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.55 A$64.47M ★★★★★★ Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG) £0.926 £146.07M ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$0.86 HK$545.92M ★★★★★★ Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB) £3.52 £67.13M ★★★★☆☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Pharming Group N.V. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for rare diseases across the United States, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of €605.77 million.

Pharming Group, a biopharmaceutical company with a market cap of €605.77 million, has seen its stock price volatility stabilize over the past year despite being higher than most Dutch stocks. The company's main revenue source is its Recombinant Human C1 Esterase Inhibitor Business, generating US$285.75 million annually. Pharming is currently unprofitable but has sufficient cash runway for over three years and more cash than total debt, indicating financial resilience. Recent positive Phase III trial results for leniolisib in children with APDS could enhance future revenue streams as regulatory approvals are pursued globally starting in 2025.