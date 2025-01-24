3 Promising Penny Stocks On The ASX With Market Caps Over A$20M

In This Article:
The ASX200 has shown resilience, rising 0.35% to 8,408 points as it benefits from a softer US stance on tariffs and calls for lower oil prices and interest rates. In this context of market optimism, investors may find opportunities in smaller or newer companies often referred to as penny stocks—a term that highlights their potential for growth despite its outdated origins. By focusing on those with strong financials and clear growth prospects, these investments can offer a unique chance to uncover hidden value in the Australian market.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.76
|
A$139.45M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.59
|
A$69.16M
|
★★★★★★
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.92
|
A$242.1M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.50
|
A$310.07M
|
★★★★★☆
|
GTN (ASX:GTN)
|
A$0.5425
|
A$106.53M
|
★★★★★★
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.93
|
A$106.76M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$1.97
|
A$320.75M
|
★★★★★★
|
Servcorp (ASX:SRV)
|
A$4.99
|
A$492.38M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
IVE Group (ASX:IGL)
|
A$2.15
|
A$333.01M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF)
|
A$0.325
|
A$64.64M
|
★★★★★☆
We'll examine a selection from our screener results.
BKI Investment
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of A$1.39 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from the Securities Industry, amounting to A$68.44 million.
Market Cap: A$1.39B
BKI Investment Company Limited, with a market cap of A$1.39 billion, operates in the securities industry and reported revenue of A$35.05 million for the recent half-year, slightly up from A$34.95 million a year ago. Despite stable weekly volatility and high-quality earnings, BKI has faced challenges with negative earnings growth over the past year and a low return on equity of 4.4%. The company remains debt-free but its short-term assets do not cover long-term liabilities by A$4.5 million. Recently, BKI increased its interim dividend to 3.90 cents per share fully franked at a 30% tax rate.
-
EcoGraf
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: EcoGraf Limited focuses on the exploration and production of graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets in Tanzania and Australia, with a market cap of A$43.14 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its operations in Australia, amounting to A$3.49 million.
Market Cap: A$43.14M
EcoGraf Limited, with a market cap of A$43.14 million, is pre-revenue and currently unprofitable, with earnings declining by 18.4% annually over the past five years. Despite this, the company remains debt-free and has sufficient cash runway for over a year based on current free cash flow levels. Its short-term assets of A$26.3 million comfortably cover both short-term liabilities (A$4.2 million) and long-term liabilities (A$857K). Recent executive changes include appointing Ms Natalie Teo as Joint Company Secretary to bolster corporate governance expertise within its relatively inexperienced management team averaging 1.7 years in tenure.
-
Orcoda
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Orcoda Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers smart technology transport logistics and contracting services across the healthcare, transportation, infrastructure, and resources sectors both in Australia and internationally, with a market cap of A$20.48 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Transport Technology segment, which generated A$8.36 million, and its Infrastructure Services segment, contributing A$16.71 million.
Market Cap: A$20.48M
Orcoda Limited, with a market cap of A$20.48 million, has shown significant earnings growth of 128.9% over the past year, surpassing industry averages and indicating robust operational performance. The company maintains high-quality earnings and has effectively covered interest payments with EBIT at 5.1 times its debt obligations. Orcoda's financial stability is further supported by short-term assets exceeding both short- and long-term liabilities, while its debt level remains appropriate due to more cash than total debt. Recent changes include appointing Ms. Patricia Vanni as Company Secretary to enhance corporate governance amid stable board leadership averaging 4.2 years in tenure.
-
Turning Ideas Into Actions
-
