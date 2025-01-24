3 Promising Penny Stocks On The ASX With Market Caps Over A$20M

The ASX200 has shown resilience, rising 0.35% to 8,408 points as it benefits from a softer US stance on tariffs and calls for lower oil prices and interest rates. In this context of market optimism, investors may find opportunities in smaller or newer companies often referred to as penny stocks—a term that highlights their potential for growth despite its outdated origins. By focusing on those with strong financials and clear growth prospects, these investments can offer a unique chance to uncover hidden value in the Australian market.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.76 A$139.45M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.59 A$69.16M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.92 A$242.1M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.50 A$310.07M ★★★★★☆ GTN (ASX:GTN) A$0.5425 A$106.53M ★★★★★★ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.93 A$106.76M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.97 A$320.75M ★★★★★★ Servcorp (ASX:SRV) A$4.99 A$492.38M ★★★★☆☆ IVE Group (ASX:IGL) A$2.15 A$333.01M ★★★★☆☆ Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF) A$0.325 A$64.64M ★★★★★☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of A$1.39 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the Securities Industry, amounting to A$68.44 million.

Market Cap: A$1.39B

BKI Investment Company Limited, with a market cap of A$1.39 billion, operates in the securities industry and reported revenue of A$35.05 million for the recent half-year, slightly up from A$34.95 million a year ago. Despite stable weekly volatility and high-quality earnings, BKI has faced challenges with negative earnings growth over the past year and a low return on equity of 4.4%. The company remains debt-free but its short-term assets do not cover long-term liabilities by A$4.5 million. Recently, BKI increased its interim dividend to 3.90 cents per share fully franked at a 30% tax rate.

ASX:BKI Financial Position Analysis as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: EcoGraf Limited focuses on the exploration and production of graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets in Tanzania and Australia, with a market cap of A$43.14 million.