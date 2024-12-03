3 Promising Growth Companies With Insider Ownership As High As 36%

As global markets continue to reach record highs, driven by positive sentiment around domestic policy and geopolitical developments, investors are increasingly looking for promising opportunities in growth sectors. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing, as significant insider stakes often indicate strong confidence in the company's future prospects and alignment with shareholder interests.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.9%
|
39.9%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
32.4%
|
24.8%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.3%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
34.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
66.7%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.3%
|
110.9%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.6%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
Orbbec
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Orbbec Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 3D vision sensors with a market cap of CN¥13.44 billion.
Operations: Orbbec Inc.'s revenue primarily comes from its design, manufacturing, and sales of 3D vision sensors.
Insider Ownership: 36.5%
Orbbec's recent earnings report highlights a significant reduction in net loss, from CNY 191.94 million to CNY 60.31 million, indicating improved financial health. Despite high share price volatility, the company is on track for substantial revenue growth at a forecasted rate of 39.9% annually, surpassing the Chinese market average. While insider trading activity has been minimal recently, Orbbec's strategic buyback program underscores management's confidence in its growth trajectory and potential profitability within three years.
-
-
Shenzhen Dynanonic
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd. focuses on the R&D, production, import, sale, and export of nano-lithium iron phosphate and lithium-ion battery core materials in China and has a market cap of CN¥13.59 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue from research and development, production, and sales of nano-lithium iron phosphate amounts to CN¥7.78 billion.
Insider Ownership: 26%
Shenzhen Dynanonic's earnings report shows a reduced net loss, from CNY 996.14 million to CNY 821.65 million, despite a drop in sales to CNY 6.53 billion. The company is expected to achieve profitability within three years, with revenue growth forecasted at 35.2% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average. Recent insider activity includes Qin Dongdong's acquisition of a 5% stake for approximately CNY 460 million, indicating confidence in its future prospects amidst high share price volatility.
-
-
Semitronix
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Semitronix Corporation offers characterization and yield improvement solutions for the semiconductor industry both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥12.60 billion.
Operations: Revenue segments for SZSE:301095 were not provided in the given text.
Insider Ownership: 34.1%
Semitronix has shown revenue growth, with sales increasing to CNY 287.32 million for the first nine months of 2024, though net income dropped significantly to CNY 7.71 million. The company forecasts robust revenue and earnings growth rates of 36.3% and 48.2% per year respectively, surpassing market averages in China despite recent share price volatility. A recent buyback completed shares worth CNY 139.65 million, reflecting strategic financial management amidst low return on equity projections at just 8%.
-
-
Key Takeaways
-
-
-
Companies discussed in this article include SHSE:688322 SZSE:300769 and SZSE:301095.
