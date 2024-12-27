3 Promising ASX Penny Stocks With At Least A$100M Market Cap

The Australian market has shown resilience, with the ASX 200 closing Christmas week on a positive note, marking a third consecutive win around the festive season. In such an environment, investors often look for stocks that combine value and growth potential, traits that can be found in penny stocks despite their somewhat outdated label. These smaller or newer companies can present unique opportunities when backed by strong financials and fundamentals, making them intriguing options for those seeking under-the-radar investments with potential upside.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.755 A$140.36M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.555 A$64.47M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.83 A$236.3M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.97 A$317.49M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.51 A$316.27M ★★★★★☆ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.70 A$823.33M ★★★★★☆ EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ) A$3.10 A$146.32M ★★★★★★ SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) A$1.59 A$199.48M ★★★★★★ Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) A$1.90 A$105.46M ★★★★★★ Servcorp (ASX:SRV) A$4.85 A$480.5M ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 1,053 stocks from our ASX Penny Stocks screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Ai-Media Technologies Limited offers technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation services across several regions including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, North America, and the United Kingdom with a market cap of A$193.15 million.

Operations: The company generates A$66.24 million in revenue from its Internet Software & Services segment.

Market Cap: A$193.15M

Ai-Media Technologies, with a market cap of A$193.15 million, operates in the Internet Software & Services segment generating A$66.24 million in revenue. Despite being unprofitable with a negative return on equity of -1.77%, the company has managed to reduce its losses by 23.3% annually over five years and forecasts significant earnings growth of 99.26% per year. The company is debt-free and maintains a strong cash position, covering both short-term (A$14.1M) and long-term liabilities (A$3.1M) with assets totaling A$26.8M, ensuring a cash runway exceeding three years if current free cash flow levels persist.