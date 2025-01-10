3 Promising ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Up To A$70M

In This Article:
The Australian market recently saw the ASX200 close down by 0.42%, with financials experiencing notable declines, while mining stocks provided some balance with gains. In such fluctuating market conditions, investors often seek opportunities in smaller companies that might offer growth potential and value. Penny stocks, although an older term, still capture interest when they are backed by strong financial fundamentals, offering a mix of affordability and growth prospects.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.775
|
A$141.28M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.57
|
A$66.23M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.535
|
A$322.48M
|
★★★★★☆
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.90
|
A$237.13M
|
★★★★★★
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
A$1.59
|
A$249.92M
|
★★★★★★
|
Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS)
|
A$1.94
|
A$107.38M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$1.98
|
A$324.01M
|
★★★★★★
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.90
|
A$105.1M
|
★★★★★★
|
Big River Industries (ASX:BRI)
|
A$1.255
|
A$108.43M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Servcorp (ASX:SRV)
|
A$4.93
|
A$488.39M
|
★★★★☆☆
Carnaby Resources
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Carnaby Resources Limited, with a market cap of A$60.18 million, is involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia through its subsidiaries.
Operations: No revenue segments are reported for the company.
Market Cap: A$60.18M
Carnaby Resources, with a market cap of A$60.18 million, remains a pre-revenue company focused on mineral exploration in Australia. The firm has maintained a stable weekly volatility of 10% over the past year but has experienced shareholder dilution with shares outstanding increasing by 5.6%. Despite being debt-free for five years, Carnaby is unprofitable and forecasts earnings growth of 65.98% annually. Short-term assets (A$10.8M) cover both short-term (A$2.6M) and long-term liabilities (A$515.1K). Recently, the company raised A$17.5 million through a follow-on equity offering to bolster its cash runway beyond the current forecasted ten months.
-
-
MinRex Resources
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: MinRex Resources Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, with a market cap of A$9.76 million.
Operations: The company's revenue segment is derived from exploration for gold and other minerals, amounting to A$0.006 million.
Market Cap: A$9.76M
MinRex Resources, with a market cap of A$9.76 million, is a pre-revenue company engaged in mineral exploration. The firm has no debt but faces challenges with less than a year of cash runway and high weekly volatility at 16%, surpassing most Australian stocks. Its short-term assets (A$10M) comfortably cover both short-term (A$235.3K) and long-term liabilities (A$35.1K). Despite an inexperienced board with an average tenure of 1.7 years, the company has avoided shareholder dilution recently but remains unprofitable, with losses increasing by 53.4% annually over five years.
-
-
Sunrise Energy Metals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Sunrise Energy Metals Limited is involved in metal recovery and exploration of mineral tenements in Australia, with a market cap of A$22.11 million.
Operations: The company's revenue segment primarily comprises Metals, generating A$0.33 million.
Market Cap: A$22.11M
Sunrise Energy Metals, with a market cap of A$22.11 million, is pre-revenue, generating only A$0.33 million from its metals segment. The company is debt-free and has reduced its losses by 40.3% annually over the past five years, indicating some operational improvements despite being unprofitable. It maintains a solid cash position with more than a year of runway based on current free cash flow and can extend this to 1.1 years if growth continues at historical rates. Its experienced management team and board contribute stability, while short-term assets (A$9.3M) exceed liabilities comfortably, supporting financial resilience amidst high volatility reduction from 14% to 9%.
-
-
