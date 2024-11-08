3 Promising ASX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Up To A$200M

In This Article:
The Australian market has shown positive momentum, with the ASX200 up 1.1% and all sectors gaining, led by IT and Materials. While the term 'penny stock' might seem outdated, it still represents smaller or newer companies that can offer substantial value when they possess strong financials and growth potential. This article explores three such penny stocks that demonstrate balance sheet resilience and promising opportunities for investors seeking to uncover hidden gems in the market.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.76
|
A$139.45M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.60
|
A$70.33M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$1.85
|
A$301.21M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.555
|
A$344.18M
|
★★★★★☆
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.82
|
A$100.68M
|
★★★★★★
|
Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)
|
A$1.66
|
A$813.53M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Perenti (ASX:PRN)
|
A$1.195
|
A$1.1B
|
★★★★★★
|
Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP)
|
A$0.135
|
A$58.82M
|
★★★★★★
|
Joyce (ASX:JYC)
|
A$4.49
|
A$132.44M
|
★★★★★★
|
Big River Industries (ASX:BRI)
|
A$1.32
|
A$112.68M
|
★★★★★☆
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
Engenco
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Engenco Limited, with a market cap of A$58.46 million, provides transportation solutions through its subsidiaries.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from several segments, including Drivetrain (A$65.05 million), Gemco Rail (A$93.60 million), Convair Engineering (A$31.58 million), Workforce Solutions (A$18.05 million), and Hedemora Turbo & Diesel (A$8.32 million).
Market Cap: A$58.46M
Engenco Limited, with a market cap of A$58.46 million, reported sales of A$214.85 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. Despite a decline in net income from A$5.93 million to A$3.93 million and reduced profit margins from 2.7% to 1.8%, the company maintains more cash than its total debt and covers short-term liabilities with assets totaling A$122.4 million against liabilities of A$65.6 million. The stock trades at a significant discount to estimated fair value but faces challenges with declining earnings over five years and low return on equity at 4.1%.
-
Sandon Capital Investments
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of A$111.25 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue of A$20.72 million from its investing activities.
Market Cap: A$111.25M
Sandon Capital Investments Limited, with a market cap of A$111.25 million, has demonstrated impressive earnings growth of 657.1% over the past year, significantly outpacing the industry average. The company reported revenue of A$20.72 million and net income of A$14.36 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, reflecting strong profitability with high-quality earnings and improved profit margins from the previous year. Despite shareholder dilution by 2.5%, Sandon maintains more cash than its total debt and covers both short-term and long-term liabilities effectively. However, it faces challenges with an unstable dividend track record and low return on equity at 12.5%.
-
Straker
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Straker Limited, along with its subsidiaries, provides language services and technology solutions across the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America with a market cap of A$28.95 million.
Operations: The company generates NZ$50.01 million in revenue from its Business Services segment.
Market Cap: A$28.95M
Straker Limited, with a market cap of A$28.95 million, operates in the language services sector and generates NZ$50.01 million in revenue annually. Despite being currently unprofitable, it maintains a robust financial position with no debt and short-term assets of NZ$23.1 million exceeding both short-term (NZ$12.1M) and long-term liabilities (NZ$1M). The company has managed to reduce its losses by 6.7% per year over the past five years while maintaining positive free cash flow, providing it with a cash runway exceeding three years without significant shareholder dilution recently. Revenue growth is forecasted at 7.47% annually but profitability remains elusive for now.
-
