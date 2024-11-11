3 Promising ASX Penny Stocks With A$30M Market Cap

In This Article:
The Australian market has been experiencing mixed performance, with the ASX200 down 0.4% as investors react to disappointing Chinese stimulus measures and fluctuating commodity prices. Amidst these broader market conditions, penny stocks—though an older term—remain a relevant area for those seeking growth opportunities in smaller or newer companies. With strong financial foundations, these stocks can offer potential upside while mitigating some of the risks typically associated with this segment of the market.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.755
|
A$138.53M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.61
|
A$71.5M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$1.885
|
A$306.91M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.565
|
A$350.38M
|
★★★★★☆
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.87
|
A$103.44M
|
★★★★★★
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.75
|
A$228.01M
|
★★★★★★
|
Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)
|
A$1.66
|
A$813.53M
|
★★★★★☆
|
EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ)
|
A$2.86
|
A$127.05M
|
★★★★★★
|
Perenti (ASX:PRN)
|
A$1.17
|
A$1.08B
|
★★★★★★
|
Big River Industries (ASX:BRI)
|
A$1.34
|
A$114.39M
|
★★★★★☆
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
Metal Bank
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Metal Bank Limited is involved in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, with a market capitalization of A$8.39 million.
Operations: Metal Bank Limited has not reported any revenue segments.
Market Cap: A$8.39M
Metal Bank Limited, with a market capitalization of A$8.39 million, is currently pre-revenue and unprofitable, having reported a net loss of A$2.22 million for the year ending June 30, 2024. The company recently announced a follow-on equity offering to raise approximately A$1.56 million through rights issuance, which may help extend its cash runway beyond the current forecasted three months based on historical free cash flow trends. Despite high share price volatility and past shareholder dilution, Metal Bank remains debt-free with no long-term liabilities and has an experienced board averaging over 11 years in tenure.
-
-
PharmX Technologies
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: PharmX Technologies Limited operates as a technology and software development company in Australia, with a market capitalization of A$28.13 million.
Operations: PharmX Technologies generates revenue from its Health Services segment, amounting to A$6.42 million.
Market Cap: A$28.13M
PharmX Technologies, with a market cap of A$28.13 million, has transitioned to profitability this year, marking significant progress in its financial performance. The company reported revenues of A$8.09 million for the year ending June 30, 2024, although it still recorded a net loss of A$1.77 million. Despite high share price volatility and low return on equity at 0.6%, PharmX remains debt-free and has not diluted shareholders recently. Its board is seasoned with an average tenure of 4.4 years, bolstered by recent strategic appointments like Sandy Mellis as an independent director to enhance governance expertise.
-
-
Voltaic Strategic Resources
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited is an Australian company engaged in mineral exploration, with a market capitalization of A$9.08 million.
Operations: Currently, there are no reported revenue segments for this Australian mineral exploration company.
Market Cap: A$9.08M
Voltaic Strategic Resources, with a market capitalization of A$9.08 million, remains pre-revenue and unprofitable but has shown improvement by reducing losses at a significant rate over the past five years. The company maintains a strong financial position with no debt and sufficient cash runway for over three years. Recent earnings for the half-year ended June 2024 showed a net income turnaround compared to last year's loss, indicating potential progress in financial management. However, its share price remains highly volatile. The recent appointment of Daniel Raihani as non-executive director may bring valuable expertise to the boardroom dynamics.
-
-
