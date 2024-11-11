3 Promising ASX Penny Stocks With A$30M Market Cap

The Australian market has been experiencing mixed performance, with the ASX200 down 0.4% as investors react to disappointing Chinese stimulus measures and fluctuating commodity prices. Amidst these broader market conditions, penny stocks—though an older term—remain a relevant area for those seeking growth opportunities in smaller or newer companies. With strong financial foundations, these stocks can offer potential upside while mitigating some of the risks typically associated with this segment of the market.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.755 A$138.53M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.61 A$71.5M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.885 A$306.91M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.565 A$350.38M ★★★★★☆ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.87 A$103.44M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.75 A$228.01M ★★★★★★ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.66 A$813.53M ★★★★★☆ EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ) A$2.86 A$127.05M ★★★★★★ Perenti (ASX:PRN) A$1.17 A$1.08B ★★★★★★ Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) A$1.34 A$114.39M ★★★★★☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Metal Bank Limited is involved in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, with a market capitalization of A$8.39 million.

Operations: Metal Bank Limited has not reported any revenue segments.

Market Cap: A$8.39M

Metal Bank Limited, with a market capitalization of A$8.39 million, is currently pre-revenue and unprofitable, having reported a net loss of A$2.22 million for the year ending June 30, 2024. The company recently announced a follow-on equity offering to raise approximately A$1.56 million through rights issuance, which may help extend its cash runway beyond the current forecasted three months based on historical free cash flow trends. Despite high share price volatility and past shareholder dilution, Metal Bank remains debt-free with no long-term liabilities and has an experienced board averaging over 11 years in tenure.

ASX:MBK Financial Position Analysis as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: PharmX Technologies Limited operates as a technology and software development company in Australia, with a market capitalization of A$28.13 million.

Operations: PharmX Technologies generates revenue from its Health Services segment, amounting to A$6.42 million.