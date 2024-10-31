3 Prominent Growth Companies With Strong Insider Ownership

As global markets navigate the complexities of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in growth stocks, which have recently outperformed value stocks despite broader market challenges. In such a climate, companies with strong insider ownership often stand out as they signal confidence from those closest to the business, potentially offering resilience and alignment with shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 23.5% 24.6% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.7% 49.1% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 64.8% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Keda Industrial Group Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells building material machinery in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥15.52 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the manufacture and sale of building material machinery both domestically and internationally.

Insider Ownership: 32.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 14.3% p.a.

Keda Industrial Group is experiencing significant earnings growth, forecasted at 26.9% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average of 24.6%. Despite a decline in net profit margins from 27.7% to 6.9%, the company remains a good value with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20x, below the market average of 34.3x. Recent announcements include a share repurchase program aimed at employee incentives, indicating strong insider confidence despite no substantial recent insider buying or selling activity.

Overview: EmbedWay Technologies (Shanghai) Corporation operates as a network visibility infrastructure and intelligent system platform vendor in China with a market cap of CN¥9.21 billion.

Operations: Unfortunately, the provided text does not include specific revenue segments or figures for EmbedWay Technologies (Shanghai) Corporation.