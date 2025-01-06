3 Penny Stocks On US Exchanges With Market Caps Up To $2B

As the U.S. stock market rebounds from a sluggish start to 2025, investors are eyeing opportunities amid renewed optimism in major indices. Penny stocks, though often associated with high risk due to their smaller size and less-established nature, can still present valuable opportunities when backed by strong financials. By focusing on companies with solid balance sheets and potential for growth, investors may uncover promising prospects within this niche segment of the market.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating BAB (OTCPK:BABB) $0.8224 $5.97M ★★★★★★ Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR) $4.00 $1.76B ★★★★☆☆ QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG) $3.08 $102.23M ★★★★★★ Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:KPRX) $3.63 $10.89M ★★★★★★ ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F) $0.3264 $12.01M ★★★★★★ Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U) $4.50 $67.38M ★★★★★★ BTCS (NasdaqCM:BTCS) $2.74 $47.54M ★★★★★★ Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI) $1.40 $24.83M ★★★★★☆ CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT) $0.9846 $88.55M ★★★★★☆ Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) $3.54 $377.99M ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Accuray Incorporated is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for tumor treatment across various global markets, with a market cap of $208.17 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its proprietary medical devices used in radiation therapy, totaling $444.20 million.

Market Cap: $208.17M

Accuray's financial position presents a mixed picture for investors considering penny stocks. The company reported revenues of US$101.55 million for the first quarter ending September 2024, with a net loss of US$3.95 million, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges. Despite this, Accuray's short-term assets exceed both its short and long-term liabilities, indicating adequate liquidity management. However, the high net debt to equity ratio of 245.5% suggests significant leverage concerns that could affect future financial flexibility. Recent executive changes and a shelf registration filing for US$17.595 million indicate strategic adjustments possibly aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and capital structure.

NasdaqGS:ARAY Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Jan 2025

