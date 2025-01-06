3 Penny Stocks On US Exchanges With Market Caps Up To $2B

In This Article:
As the U.S. stock market rebounds from a sluggish start to 2025, investors are eyeing opportunities amid renewed optimism in major indices. Penny stocks, though often associated with high risk due to their smaller size and less-established nature, can still present valuable opportunities when backed by strong financials. By focusing on companies with solid balance sheets and potential for growth, investors may uncover promising prospects within this niche segment of the market.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
BAB (OTCPK:BABB)
|
$0.8224
|
$5.97M
|
★★★★★★
|
Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR)
|
$4.00
|
$1.76B
|
★★★★☆☆
|
QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG)
|
$3.08
|
$102.23M
|
★★★★★★
|
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:KPRX)
|
$3.63
|
$10.89M
|
★★★★★★
|
ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F)
|
$0.3264
|
$12.01M
|
★★★★★★
|
Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U)
|
$4.50
|
$67.38M
|
★★★★★★
|
BTCS (NasdaqCM:BTCS)
|
$2.74
|
$47.54M
|
★★★★★★
|
Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI)
|
$1.40
|
$24.83M
|
★★★★★☆
|
CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT)
|
$0.9846
|
$88.55M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)
|
$3.54
|
$377.99M
|
★★★★☆☆
Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.
Accuray
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Accuray Incorporated is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for tumor treatment across various global markets, with a market cap of $208.17 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its proprietary medical devices used in radiation therapy, totaling $444.20 million.
Market Cap: $208.17M
Accuray's financial position presents a mixed picture for investors considering penny stocks. The company reported revenues of US$101.55 million for the first quarter ending September 2024, with a net loss of US$3.95 million, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges. Despite this, Accuray's short-term assets exceed both its short and long-term liabilities, indicating adequate liquidity management. However, the high net debt to equity ratio of 245.5% suggests significant leverage concerns that could affect future financial flexibility. Recent executive changes and a shelf registration filing for US$17.595 million indicate strategic adjustments possibly aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and capital structure.
-
-
Taboola.com
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Taboola.com Ltd. operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform across various countries, including Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, with a market cap of approximately $1.27 billion.
Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through its advertising segment, which amounts to $1.69 billion.
Market Cap: $1.27B
Taboola.com Ltd. offers a compelling case for penny stock investors, despite its current unprofitability and increasing losses over the past five years. The company has a market cap of approximately US$1.27 billion and generates substantial revenue, with projections between US$1.735 billion to US$1.765 billion for 2024. Taboola's financial health is supported by short-term assets exceeding liabilities and a positive cash flow runway extending over three years, minimizing immediate liquidity risks. Recent strategic partnerships with Future and The Weather Company enhance its growth potential, while innovations like the Abby AI platform could drive operational efficiencies in advertising campaigns.
-
-
Nextdoor Holdings
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network connecting neighbors, businesses, and public services both in the United States and internationally, with a market cap of $940.07 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue of $237.61 million from its Internet Information Providers segment.
Market Cap: $940.07M
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. presents a mixed picture for penny stock investors with its unprofitability and declining earnings over the past five years. Despite trading significantly below estimated fair value, the company remains debt-free and maintains a strong cash runway exceeding three years based on current free cash flow. Revenue is expected to grow by 10.77% annually, supported by recent third-quarter sales of US$65.61 million, up from US$56.09 million year-over-year, while net losses have narrowed considerably. Strategic initiatives like the NEXT product transformation underscore efforts to enhance user engagement and potentially bolster future financial performance.
-
-
