3 Noteworthy UK Penny Stocks With Under £2B Market Cap

The UK stock market has faced challenges recently, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices experiencing declines amid concerns over weak trade data from China. In such a climate, investors may turn their attention to penny stocks, which despite their somewhat outdated name, continue to represent smaller or newer companies that can offer intriguing value propositions. By focusing on those with robust financials and a clear growth trajectory, investors might uncover promising opportunities among these often-overlooked stocks.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United Kingdom
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG)
|
£0.948
|
£149.54M
|
★★★★★★
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.05
|
£772.37M
|
★★★★★★
|
Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB)
|
£3.62
|
£69.04M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Luceco (LSE:LUCE)
|
£1.284
|
£198.03M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD)
|
£1.355
|
£172.56M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Next 15 Group (AIM:NFG)
|
£3.935
|
£391.36M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Foresight Group Holdings (LSE:FSG)
|
£4.11
|
£470.86M
|
★★★★★★
|
Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP)
|
£1.21
|
£103.38M
|
★★★★★★
|
Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX)
|
£2.47
|
£315.6M
|
★★★★★★
|
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC)
|
$0.437
|
$254.04M
|
★★★★★★
Concurrent Technologies
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Concurrent Technologies Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers globally, with a market cap of £117.96 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue of £36.32 million from the design, manufacture, and supply of high-end embedded computer products.
Market Cap: £117.96M
Concurrent Technologies Plc, with a market cap of £117.96 million and revenues of £36.32 million, has shown significant earnings growth of 222.6% over the past year, outpacing the tech industry average. The company is debt-free and has strong short-term asset coverage for liabilities, reflecting financial stability. Recent developments include securing a $3.33 million order from a US defense contractor for VME standard computer boards and launching Hermod II, an advanced Ethernet switch designed for harsh environments in defense sectors. Additionally, Concurrent secured a $3.72 million contract in Asia for rugged systems in next-generation armored vehicles, highlighting its strategic expansion efforts globally.
Cairn Homes
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Cairn Homes plc is a holding company that operates as a home and community builder in Ireland, with a market cap of £1.21 billion.
Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from building and property development, totaling €813.40 million.
Market Cap: £1.21B
Cairn Homes plc, with a market cap of £1.21 billion and revenue of €813.40 million, demonstrates financial robustness with short-term assets exceeding both short and long-term liabilities significantly. The company's debt management is commendable, with operating cash flow covering 63.1% of its debt and interest payments well covered by EBIT at 9.5 times coverage. Despite a low Return on Equity at 14.7%, earnings have grown impressively by 49.5% over the past year, surpassing industry averages, though insider selling has been significant recently. Recent board changes aim to support future growth as Cairn navigates an unstable dividend track record.
Mollyroe
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Mollyroe Plc is involved in investing in commercial and residential properties, with a market capitalization of £8.06 million.
Operations: Mollyroe Plc has not reported any specific revenue segments.
Market Cap: £8.06M
Mollyroe Plc, with a market capitalization of £8.06 million, is currently pre-revenue and unprofitable. The company has no debt, alleviating concerns over interest payments and long-term liabilities. However, its share price has been highly volatile over the past three months, with weekly volatility increasing significantly in the past year. While short-term assets of £343.1K comfortably cover short-term liabilities of £42.9K, shareholders have experienced dilution as shares outstanding grew by 2.2% last year. Insufficient data exists to assess management or board experience accurately due to limited tenure information available.
