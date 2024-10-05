3 Most Popular Cars for Each Generation and How Much They Cost

From era to era, each of the generations will have different takes and various tastes that will change and evolve from the previous ones. This even extends to cars, with generations finding that there are popular makes, models and styles that are connected to certain age groups. While these are broad strokes covering specific demographics, there do seem to be certain automotive trends that extend across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers.

GOBankingRates asked several automotive experts to weigh in on what the three most popular cars for each generation are and how much they cost.

Trending Now: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures

For You: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $10,000 or More

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Gen Z

Born during the late 1990s and early 2000s

“This generation is entering the car market with a strong focus on affordability and sustainability,” explained Shawn Miller, senior writer at Modified Rides, noting how Gen Z has a preference for smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles or even electric vehicles (EVs) driven by both environmental concerns and the desire to minimize upfront costs.

Miller added that Gen Z also has a reliance on ridesharing impacts their spending, which impacts which vehicle they are drawn to.

“This generation prioritizes affordability in both the purchase price and ongoing expenses,” Miller said. “They are highly conscious of fuel efficiency, maintenance costs and insurance premiums. Many Gen Z buyers lean towards compact, fuel-efficient or electric vehicles to minimize both upfront and long-term costs.”

Some cars they are attracted to include, in Miller’s opinion, the Honda Fit with an average manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) starting around $18,000, the Toyota Prius that comes with a starting price of $27,650 and the Chevrolet Bolt EV for approximately $26,500 at which Miller called “an affordable electric vehicle, appealing to those focused on sustainability and low running costs.”

Story continues

Explore More: 4 Affordable Car Brands You Won’t Regret Buying in 2024

Millennials

Born between 1981 and 1996

Often labeled as the generation burdened by student loans, Miller described millennials as the demographic that are balancing the desire for technology and comfort with the need to save money.

“They frequently opt for certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles to avoid high depreciation costs while still enjoying newer features,” Miller said. “CPO vehicles offer a lower purchase price while still providing the benefits of newer models. Car subscriptions and leasing options also appeal to millennials for their flexibility and lower upfront costs compared to buying new.”

For millennials, Miller zeroed in on the Tesla 3 Model that starts around $48,490, the Subaru Outback with an MSRP of $30,290 and the Honda CR-V, a popular car from this generation’s youth that is priced around $31,450.

Gen X

Born between 1981 and 1996

With many Gen Xers in their peak earning years, Miller said, “This generation often prioritizes vehicles that offer a blend of luxury, reliability and long-term value … they evaluate the cost-benefit of investing in higher-end models versus the savings of driving their cars longer.

“They value vehicles that offer reliability, high resale value and low maintenance costs over time,” Miller explained. “By investing in higher-end vehicles with proven reliability, Gen X can reduce long-term costs through fewer repairs and better resale value. Many also prefer keeping cars longer, maximizing the value of their investment.”

Some cars that Miller noted Gen X is attracted to included the Lexus RX which starts around $48,950, the Audi Q5 which has an MSRP starting at $45,395 and the Volvo XC90 ranging between $50,000 to $70,000, a car which Miller described as “a premium SUV with a focus on safety, longevity and value for money.”

Baby Boomers

Born between 1946 and 1964

“Boomers typically prioritize comfort, reliability and brand prestige in their vehicle choices,” said Miller, pointing out how this is especially true the closer they get to retirement age. “They’re often willing to pay more upfront for a vehicle that offers a superior driving experience and requires less maintenance.

“By choosing vehicles with high reliability and low maintenance costs, boomers can enjoy lower long-term expenses,” he added. “Many also focus on models that offer strong warranties and service packages.”

According to Miller, some cars that are popular with baby boomers are the Mercedes-Benz E-Class with a price range of $62,300 to $68,100, the Lincoln Nautilus which comes with an MSRP of $53,385 and the Cadillac XT5 that can be found at the lowest starting point for about $25,940 that Miller said is a car that “combines luxury and practicality, with a focus on a comfortable ride and premium features.”

*All auto pricing in this article is from either Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Most Popular Cars for Each Generation and How Much They Cost