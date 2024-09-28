3 Most Affordable Off-Season Vacation Spots for Retirees on the East Coast

Art Wager / Getty Images

The sand, the sun, the sea — what could be better when you want to get away and relax? However, if you’re retired and watching your expenses, it’s understandable that you might think a beach vacation is off the table. But it’s not — as long as you’re willing to go during the off-season when tourist crowds have dissipated and peak pricing isn’t in effect.

Here are three affordable East Coast vacation spots to consider.

Beaufort, South Carolina

If you’re in the mood for an affordable East Coast vacation with a side of Southern hospitality, Beaufort, South Carolina, is a destination to consider.

Free activities abound in this quaint coastal location, including a self-guided tour of the town’s historic district featuring many antebellum homes built pre-Civil War. Also consider Beaufort’s Spanish Moss Trail, which follows a historic railroad route, offering 10 miles of paved path perfect for walking or biking. The trail winds through historic neighborhoods and also offers beautiful marsh views and plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife. For seaside activities, visit the Sands Beach in Port Royal or Lands End Beach on St. Helena island.

When you’re ready for a break from the outdoors, head to the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, which is home to many fascinating exhibits related to the area and offers free admission.

Accommodations are also very affordable. Stay two weekend nights at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, which offers free breakfast and is a four-minute drive from Spanish Moss Trail. A standard room with two queen beds is $222 total.

When visiting Beaufort during October and November, expect lows between 48 to 66 degrees Fahrenheit and highs between 66 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, according to WeatherSpark.com.

Destin, Florida

Maya Kapoor-Miller, travel manager at Dreamport, recommended going to Destin for an affordable getaway. She said that you’ll be able to enjoy the white sands and crystal-clear waters with fewer tourists if you head to Destin during the fall months. She also explained that this city could easily compare to Malibu or Miami but is a lot cheaper and features Emerald Coast beaches, numerous golf courses, the Destin Harbor Boardwalk and pleasant weather.

Additionally, plenty of free or cheap activities are available, including biking or walking Scenic Highway 98, visiting one of the many parks in the area — such as Henderson Beach State Park — or stopping by the free Air Force Armament Museum. Another idea is to attend the Royal Palm Grille’s free beach bonfire, which happens at its beach bar on Monday and Friday evenings at sunset. Chairs are provided and s’mores, drink specials and the full menu are available.

Stay for two nights at Hilton Garden Inn Destin Miramar Beach for $336 total. The property is just half-a-mile from the outlet malls and Miramar Beach. The room features two queen beds and also a microwave and mini fridge to save you from eating out every meal.

In October and November, Destin’s highs range between 67 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit and lows are between 52 to 69 degrees Fahrenheit, according to WeatherSpark.com.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The 60 miles of clean beaches in Myrtle Beach are a main attraction, but that’s not the only reason to visit. It’s also known for its plethora of family entertainment options, which is great if you’re planning to take the grandkids along. If not, you’ll likely want to leave the amusement parks behind and opt for the multitude of golf courses, various parks, the WWII Memorial in Warbird Park — or even spring for admission to Wheels of Yesteryear Vintage Auto Museum.

Stay two nights at the Holiday Pavilion Resort on the Boardwalk in a Tower Oceanfront Efficiency, which has two queen beds and a balcony. The room also features a full kitchen, with a range, microwave, sink and refrigerator, plus a dining table — all for $209 total. Expedia also offers plenty of other accommodation choices in the Myrtle Beach area priced between $200 to $300 if you care to shop around.

If you visit Myrtle Beach during October or November, you can expect highs of 63 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit and lows of 45 to 63 degrees Fahrenheit, according to WeatherSpark.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Most Affordable Off-Season Vacation Spots for Retirees on the East Coast