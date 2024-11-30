3 Money Lessons To Learn From Successful Millennial CEOs

Nature / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As millennials get older — the youngest millennials are now 28, and the oldest 43 — many of them are replacing older generations as leaders at businesses nationwide. While the average CEO’s age is still around 54, millennials and even Gen Zers are entering the C-suite in droves as they climb the money-making ladder. In 2022, one-third of U.S. CEOs were under the age of 50, according to McKinsey & Company.

So what can millennial CEOs teach about money and business? Here are some tips based on some of their success stories.

Brian Chesky: Be Ready for the Long Haul

Brian Chesky, the co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, had to put a lot of time and effort into his company before it took off. One particular quote is commonly attributed to him: “Our ‘overnight’ success took 1,000 days.”

When Airbnb launched, it wasn’t an immediate hit. A year after starting, the website had only 100 visitors a day and just two daily bookings, Chesky told Startup Bell. He didn’t give up, though, because he saw the potential in his idea.

If you’re starting a business, investing or saving, growth might be slow at first. Don’t get discouraged by slow progress. Keep working toward your goals, and over time, you’ll see the results of your hard work.

Bonus Lesson: Build Something People Love

When it comes to business, one more thing to learn from Chesky, as he said in an interview posted on X, is something that was shared with him by his Y Combinator mentor, Paul Graham: “Build something 100 people love, not something 1 million people kind of like.”

The idea is that if you can make 100 people passionate about your product or idea, they can become advocates for you. They’ll then tell their friends and family about it, allowing you to reach many more people.

Focusing on a target audience that you know and understand allows you to tailor your marketing and services accordingly — making sure your audience has a great experience. Figuring out your niche and solving the real problems of that niche can be a successful way to build a great business.

Mark Zuckerberg: Focus On Getting Something Done

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, offered his own advice on getting started: “I think a simple rule of business is, if you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress.”