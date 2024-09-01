3 Less Popular Cars That Deliver Big Value

©Stellantis Media

According to iSeeCars data, which analyzed over 1.1. million vehicles, the average depreciation rate for all cars today is 38.8% after five years. So, we set out to find vehicles that depreciated less than the average, including ones that might be less popular among consumers.

Check Out: 9 Cars To Stay Away From In Retirement

Read Next: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $10,000 or More

With the average car note being $760 per month as of May 2024, it’s more important than ever for consumers to choose long-lasting and reliable vehicles. Many people find it challenging to afford necessities like groceries and gas, so finding a car that delivers big value can be incredibly helpful.

Here are three cars with an average rate of depreciation of under 25% after five years. Some examples are more popular than others, and some brands that made the list might surprise you. The key is to take the time to research cars before purchasing to ensure you choose on that holds its value as much as possible over the years.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Jeep Wrangler

Starting MSRP: $38,490

Average rate of depreciation after five years: 9.2%

The Jeep Wrangler isn’t as popular as it’s cousin, the Jeep Cherokee. However, most people don’t realize that the Jeep Wrangler has one of the lowest depreciation rates out of any car at 9.2% after five years.

Learn More: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

Car enthusiasts will enjoy the redesigned 2024 model that has new wheel options and a new grille look. It’s also packed with technology, there are several models to choose from. And, because of the low depreciation rate, the Jeep Wrangler has a great resale value should you choose to sell it in the future.

Porsche 911

Starting MSRP: $114,400

Average rate of depreciation after five years: 12.8%

You might not instantly think of a sports car that costs over $100k on a list of cars that deliver value. But, it’s true that the Porche 911 has one of the most exceptional resale values out there because of its low depreciation rate of 12.8%.

Story continues

In other words, if you’re set on buying a sports car in the future, this one is likely an economical pick because if you decide to sell it in the future, it holds much of its value.

Toyota Tacoma

Starting MSRP: $32,995

Average rate of depreciation after five years: 13.8%

Toyota is an incredibly popular brand among consumers, but the Toyota Camry, Corolla, and Rav4 are far more popular models than its truck, the Toyota Tacoma.

Yet, a little-known fact is that the Toyota Tacoma has won the Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value award multiple times. It has a very low depreciation rate of 13.8% after five years.

Consumers who want a truck that can go off-road will appreciate this truck’s features. Although it is rugged, it still has touchscreens and other tech that bring luxury and comfort to this turbo-charged truck.

Final Thoughts

Given the high cost of cars today and the ever-increasing monthly payments, consumers should look for cars with low depreciation and high resale value. These three vehicles are just a few examples of cars that most people don’t realize offer exceptional value.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Less Popular Cars That Deliver Big Value