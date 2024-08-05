3 KRX Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 22.1% Undervalued

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has dropped 2.1%, and its performance has been flat over the past year, though earnings are expected to grow by 28% per annum over the next few years. In this context, identifying undervalued stocks with strong growth potential can be a strategic move for investors looking to capitalize on future gains.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In South Korea

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) HANMI Semiconductor (KOSE:A042700) ₩102600.00 ₩196606.98 47.8% Neosem (KOSDAQ:A253590) ₩9620.00 ₩18000.74 46.6% C&C International (KOSDAQ:A352480) ₩100800.00 ₩198071.96 49.1% JUSUNG ENGINEERINGLtd (KOSDAQ:A036930) ₩23200.00 ₩42793.27 45.8% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) ₩3440.00 ₩6839.20 49.7% JNTC (KOSDAQ:A204270) ₩18130.00 ₩34316.66 47.2% Jeisys Medical (KOSDAQ:A287410) ₩12920.00 ₩23877.51 45.9% ISU Abxis (KOSDAQ:A086890) ₩5800.00 ₩11205.72 48.2% CS Wind (KOSE:A112610) ₩45150.00 ₩86834.89 48% Shinsung E&GLtd (KOSE:A011930) ₩1557.00 ₩2956.40 47.3%

Click here to see the full list of 41 stocks from our Undervalued KRX Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Overview: Eugene Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells semiconductor equipment and parts in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩862.26 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include ₩257.39 billion from semiconductor equipment and ₩10.01 billion from industrial gas for semiconductors.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 14.8%

Eugene Technology Ltd. appears undervalued based on cash flows, with its current trading price of ₩38,800 below the estimated fair value of ₩45,529.2. Despite a decline in net income from KRW 10.23 billion to KRW 5.93 billion year-over-year for Q1 2024, earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 44.11% annually over the next three years, outpacing both revenue growth and market expectations. However, its return on equity is expected to remain low at 16.5%.

KOSDAQ:A084370 Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Biodyne Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures medical devices, reagents, and consumables in South Korea with a market cap of ₩374.13 billion.

Operations: Biodyne's revenue segments include medical devices, reagents, and consumables in South Korea.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 22.1%

Biodyne, currently trading at ₩12,570, is undervalued by 22.1% relative to its estimated fair value of ₩16,145.69. Despite high volatility in share price over the past three months and a low forecasted return on equity of 12.8% in three years, Biodyne's earnings are expected to grow at 60.88% annually with revenue growth projected at 50.6%, significantly outpacing the South Korean market's average growth rate of 9.9%.

KOSDAQ:A314930 Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: D.I Corporation manufactures and supplies semiconductor inspection equipment in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩350.38 billion.

Operations: D.I Corporation generates revenue primarily from the manufacturing and supply of semiconductor inspection equipment both domestically and internationally.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 19.6%

D.I. Corporation, trading at ₩13,530, is undervalued by 19.6% relative to its fair value of ₩16,834. Despite a recent dip in net profit margins from 5.1% to 0.4%, the company’s earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 80.5% annually over the next three years, outpacing the South Korean market average of 27.9%. Recent private placements include KRW 20 billion in convertible bonds maturing in June 2029, potentially impacting future cash flows positively.

KOSE:A003160 Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

