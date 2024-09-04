3 KRX Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership

The South Korea stock market recently ended a brief winning streak, with the KOSPI index experiencing modest losses amid a broadly negative global forecast. Despite this volatility, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer potential stability and confidence in turbulent times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.5% 35.6% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.6% 52.1% Bioneer (KOSDAQ:A064550) 17.5% 97.6% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33% 35.6% Oscotec (KOSDAQ:A039200) 26.3% 122% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 110.9% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 98.2% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 21.3% 106.2% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 83.6%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Selvas AI Inc. is a South Korean company specializing in artificial intelligence with a market cap of ₩378.68 billion.

Operations: Selvas AI generates revenue through its artificial intelligence operations in South Korea.

Insider Ownership: 13.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 125.6% p.a.

Selvas AI, a growth company with high insider ownership in South Korea, is forecast to see significant revenue growth of 41.6% annually, outpacing the market average. Despite recent earnings showing negative sales and a net loss of KRW 286.31 million for the first half of 2024, analysts expect profitability within three years with an annual profit growth rate of 125.64%. The stock trades at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value.

KOSDAQ:A108860 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Seojin System Co., Ltd. specializes in providing telecom equipment, repeaters, mechanical products, and LED and other equipment, with a market cap of ₩1.36 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include the EMS Division at ₩1.52 billion and Semiconductor at ₩169.98 million.

Insider Ownership: 30.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 52.1% p.a.

Seojin System Ltd. is poised for robust growth, with earnings forecast to increase by 52.05% annually and revenue expected to grow at 33.6% per year, significantly outpacing the market average. The company recently secured KRW 100 billion through private placements, indicating strong investor confidence. Despite a highly volatile share price and recent shareholder dilution, analysts project a substantial rise in stock value and high return on equity (26%) within three years.

KOSDAQ:A178320 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc., a bio company with a market cap of ₩17.29 trillion, focuses on developing long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

Operations: The company's revenue segment is primarily derived from Biotechnology, amounting to ₩90.79 billion.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 99.5% p.a.

ALTEOGEN Inc. is transitioning to a commercial-stage company following MFDS approval of Tergase®, its high-purity recombinant hyaluronidase, which offers significant advantages over animal-derived alternatives. Revenue is forecast to grow at 64.2% annually, outpacing the market, with profitability expected within three years and a very high return on equity projected (66.3%). Despite recent shareholder dilution and share price volatility, the stock trades significantly below estimated fair value.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Key Takeaways

