3 Japanese Growth Stocks With Insider Ownership Expecting Up To 32% Earnings Growth

Japan’s stock markets have shown mixed performance recently, with the Nikkei 225 Index gaining 0.5% while the broader TOPIX Index declined by 1.0%. Amid this backdrop, expectations of additional rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and a stronger yen are influencing market dynamics. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate strong confidence from those closest to the business. Here are three Japanese growth stocks that not only boast significant insider ownership but are also expecting earnings growth of up to 32%.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 32.7% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 61.5% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.7% 43.5% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.3% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 14.7% 75.2% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 68.1% Loadstar Capital K.K (TSE:3482) 33.8% 24.3% AeroEdge (TSE:7409) 10.7% 25.3% Soracom (TSE:147A) 16.5% 54.1%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Qol Holdings Co., Ltd., with a market cap of ¥52.06 billion, operates dispensing pharmacies and business process outsourcing contracting businesses in Japan.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include the Pharmacy Business, which generated ¥166.73 billion, and Segment Adjustment, amounting to ¥30.95 billion.

Insider Ownership: 11.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 32% p.a.

Qol Holdings, a growth company with high insider ownership in Japan, is expected to see earnings grow at 32% annually, significantly outpacing the market's 8.7%. While revenue growth is forecasted at 11.9%, slower than top-tier growth companies but still above the JP market average of 4.3%, it trades at good value compared to peers and industry benchmarks. Despite low anticipated return on equity (18.4%), it offers a reliable dividend yield of 2.44%.

TSE:3034 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: World Co., Ltd. (TSE:3612) operates through its subsidiaries to plan, manufacture, retail, sell, and import/export apparel and fashion products both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥64.05 billion.

Operations: World Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include planning, manufacturing, retailing, selling, and importing/exporting apparel and fashion products both domestically in Japan and internationally.

Insider Ownership: 14.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.6% p.a.

World's earnings are projected to grow significantly at 23.6% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Japanese market's 8.7%. Although revenue growth is forecasted at a modest 5.4%, it remains above the market average of 4.3%. The stock trades at a substantial discount, being valued at 81.5% below its estimated fair value, despite having a high level of debt and an unstable dividend track record.

TSE:3612 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Plus Alpha Consulting Co., Ltd. provides marketing solutions and has a market cap of ¥88.31 billion.

Operations: HR Solutions generated ¥9.27 billion in revenue for the company.

Insider Ownership: 39.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 21.3% p.a.

Plus Alpha Consulting Ltd. is expected to see its earnings grow significantly at 21.3% annually, outpacing the Japanese market's 8.7%. Despite recent shareholder dilution and a highly volatile share price over the past three months, it trades at nearly half of its estimated fair value. Revenue growth is projected at 16.1% per year, faster than the market average of 4.3%, with analysts forecasting a stock price increase of 53.3%.

TSE:4071 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

