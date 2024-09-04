3 Indian Stocks With Estimated Undervaluation In September 2024

Over the last 7 days, the Indian market has remained flat, yet it has surged by 44% over the past year with earnings forecasted to grow by 17% annually. In this context, identifying undervalued stocks can provide significant opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth and value in a thriving market.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In India

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Everest Kanto Cylinder (NSEI:EKC) ₹182.75 ₹306.03 40.3% Krsnaa Diagnostics (NSEI:KRSNAA) ₹726.60 ₹1165.33 37.6% Prataap Snacks (NSEI:DIAMONDYD) ₹837.75 ₹1509.79 44.5% Apollo Pipes (BSE:531761) ₹653.55 ₹1148.09 43.1% Venus Pipes and Tubes (NSEI:VENUSPIPES) ₹2368.95 ₹4384.37 46% IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (BSE:524164) ₹436.75 ₹762.32 42.7% Updater Services (NSEI:UDS) ₹366.50 ₹619.71 40.9% Patel Engineering (BSE:531120) ₹58.83 ₹93.30 36.9% Artemis Medicare Services (NSEI:ARTEMISMED) ₹270.80 ₹445.15 39.2% Rajesh Exports (NSEI:RAJESHEXPO) ₹293.65 ₹586.87 50%

Click here to see the full list of 30 stocks from our Undervalued Indian Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Kalpataru Projects International Limited offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across sectors such as power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water, railways, oil and gas, and urban infrastructure in India and internationally with a market cap of ₹226.63 billion.

Operations: Kalpataru Projects International Limited generates revenue primarily from its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) segment, amounting to ₹194.92 billion, with additional contributions from Development Projects totaling ₹2.81 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 20.1%

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is trading at ₹1395.1, which is 20.1% below its estimated fair value of ₹1747.12, indicating potential undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis. Earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 29% annually, outpacing the Indian market's average growth rate of 16.9%. However, recent regulatory issues involving GST and other tax penalties may impact financial stability in the short term but are not expected to have a significant long-term effect on KPIL's valuation or operations.

NSEI:KPIL Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

Overview: NIIT Learning Systems Limited provides managed training services across India, America, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of ₹69.57 billion.

Operations: Revenue from Education & Training Services for NIIT Learning Systems Limited is ₹15.78 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 26.9%

NIIT Learning Systems, trading at ₹512.45, is significantly undervalued with an estimated fair value of ₹700.74. Despite a forecasted annual earnings growth of 18.26%, which outpaces the Indian market's 16.9%, the company has experienced significant insider selling over the past three months and maintains an unstable dividend track record. However, its recent strategic partnership with Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership could bolster revenue growth and enhance technological proficiency in real estate training through its Xsel platform.

NSEI:NIITMTS Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

Overview: Piramal Pharma Limited is a pharmaceutical company with operations in North America, Europe, Japan, India, and internationally, and has a market cap of ₹256.00 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from its pharmaceutical segment is ₹83.73 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 33.3%

Piramal Pharma, trading at ₹193.1, is undervalued with an estimated fair value of ₹289.56. The company recently became profitable and forecasts suggest earnings will grow significantly over the next three years, outpacing the Indian market. However, interest payments are not well covered by earnings and recent regulatory penalties may impact financials slightly. Despite these concerns, its revenue growth is expected to be faster than the Indian market's average rate.

NSEI:PPLPHARMA Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

