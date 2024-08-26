3 Indian Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership Expecting 10% Revenue Growth

Over the last 7 days, the Indian market has risen 1.8%, and over the past 12 months, it is up an impressive 46%. In this thriving environment with earnings forecasted to grow by 17% annually, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be a strategic move for investors seeking robust revenue growth.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.4% 30.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 35% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 32.5% 21.8% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 36.6% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 24.8% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 32.3% KEI Industries (BSE:517569) 19.1% 20.4% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 24% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 45.9%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited provides electronic manufacturing services in India and has a market cap of ₹794.06 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Home Appliances (₹12.51 billion), Lighting Products (₹7.92 billion), Mobile & EMS Division (₹143.16 billion), and Consumer Electronics & Appliances (₹41.21 billion).

Insider Ownership: 24.6%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 23.6% p.a.

Dixon Technologies (India) has shown robust growth, with earnings up 55.3% over the past year and forecasted to grow at 36.57% annually for the next three years, significantly outpacing the Indian market. Revenue is also expected to increase by 23.6% per year. Recently, Dixon appointed Mr. Sunil Ranjhan as Chief Human Resource Officer, enhancing its leadership team amidst strong financial performance in Q1 2024 with sales reaching ₹65.80 billion ($0.79 billion).

NSEI:DIXON Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Godrej Consumer Products Limited is a fast-moving consumer goods company that manufactures and markets personal care and home care products across India, Africa, Indonesia, the Middle East, the United States of America, and internationally with a market cap of ₹1.46 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from the manufacturing of personal, household, and hair care products, totaling ₹139.79 billion.

Insider Ownership: 13.8%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 10.1% p.a.

Godrej Consumer Products is a growth company with high insider ownership, recently expanding into the pet care market with an investment of ₹5 billion ($60.32 million) over five years. The company's earnings for Q1 2024 showed a net income increase to ₹4.51 billion ($54.38 million). Recent management changes include appointing Swati Bhattacharya as Global Head - Lightbox Creative Lab and other key personnel shifts aimed at strengthening its leadership team for sustained growth.

NSEI:GODREJCP Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Varun Beverages Limited, with a market cap of ₹2.06 trillion, operates as the franchisee for PepsiCo's carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the manufacturing and sale of beverages, amounting to ₹180.52 billion.

Insider Ownership: 36.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 15.4% p.a.

Varun Beverages has demonstrated robust growth, with earnings increasing by 29% over the past year and revenue forecasted to grow at 15.4% annually, outpacing the Indian market's 10%. The company's Return on Equity is projected to be high at 30.6% in three years. Despite a significant level of debt, Varun Beverages' earnings are expected to grow significantly at 22.3% per year, surpassing the market average of 17%.

NSEI:VBL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

