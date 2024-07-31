3 Indian Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership And Earnings Up To 34%

The Indian market has shown impressive performance, rising 2.5% in the last 7 days and 45% over the past year, with all sectors gaining ground. In this thriving environment, stocks with high insider ownership and robust earnings growth stand out as promising opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on the market's upward trajectory.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 30.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.9% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% Shivalik Bimetal Controls (BSE:513097) 19.5% 28.7% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 32.9% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 31.9% 20.7% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 34.4% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% JNK India (NSEI:JNKINDIA) 20.9% 31.8% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 43.6%

Click here to see the full list of 89 stocks from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited offers electronic manufacturing services in India and has a market cap of ₹716.67 billion.

Operations: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited generates revenue from various segments, including ₹12.05 billion from Home Appliances, ₹6.33 billion from Security Systems, ₹7.87 billion from Lighting Products, ₹109.19 billion from the Mobile & EMS Division, and ₹41.48 billion from Consumer Electronics & Appliances.

Insider Ownership: 24.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 34.4% p.a.

Dixon Technologies (India) has demonstrated strong growth with recent quarterly earnings showing sales of ₹65.80 billion and net income of ₹1.34 billion, nearly doubling from the previous year. The company's revenue is forecast to grow at 23.8% annually, outpacing the Indian market's average growth rate. Additionally, Dixon's earnings are expected to rise by 34.4% per year with a high return on equity projected at 30.7%, indicating robust future profitability and efficiency in operations.

NSEI:DIXON Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited offers IT solutions and services across various countries including India, the United States, Canada, and others, with a market cap of ₹126.44 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are comprised of Digital Business Services (₹4.76 billion), Product Engineering Services (₹8.51 billion), and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (₹2.97 billion).

Insider Ownership: 31.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 20.7% p.a.

Happiest Minds Technologies, a growth company with significant insider ownership, recently launched Watch360, an AI-driven IT managed service aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and cost savings. Despite a decrease in dividends to INR 3.25 per share for FY2024, the company reported solid financials with annual revenue of INR 17.10 billion and net income of INR 2.48 billion. Forecasts show revenue and earnings growth rates exceeding 20% annually, suggesting strong future prospects in the Indian market.

NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Varun Beverages Limited, with a market cap of ₹2.05 trillion, operates as the franchisee for PepsiCo's carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages.

Operations: The company's revenue segment primarily comprises the manufacturing and sale of beverages, generating ₹164.67 billion.

Insider Ownership: 36.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.7% p.a.

Varun Beverages, with substantial insider ownership, has shown solid financial performance and growth prospects. The company reported Q2 2024 revenue of INR 73.78 billion, up from INR 57.41 billion a year ago, and net income of INR 12.53 billion compared to INR 9.94 billion last year. Recent amendments to its capital structure and an interim dividend of INR 1.25 per share indicate strategic financial management aimed at supporting its growth trajectory in the Indian market.

NSEI:VBL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Unlock our comprehensive list of 89 Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership by clicking here.

