3 Indian Growth Stocks With Up To 37% Insider Ownership

The Sensex and the Nifty 50, key indices of the Indian stock market, hit fresh record highs in intraday trade on Friday, August 30. Amidst this bullish sentiment driven by expectations of a rate cut and solid economic growth prospects, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly rewarding for investors.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 33.7% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.4% 30.1% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 32.5% 21.8% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 36.6% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 24.8% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 32.3% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 35.8% KEI Industries (BSE:517569) 19.1% 22.4% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 24%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited provides electronic manufacturing services in India and has a market cap of ₹789.96 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Home Appliances (₹12.51 billion), Lighting Products (₹7.92 billion), Mobile & EMS Division (₹143.16 billion), and Consumer Electronics & Appliances (₹41.21 billion).

Insider Ownership: 24.6%

Dixon Technologies (India) is poised for robust growth, with revenue expected to grow at 23.6% annually and earnings at 36.6%, both outpacing the Indian market averages. The company reported strong Q1 results with net income of ₹1.34 billion and sales nearly doubling from the previous year to ₹65.80 billion. Recent management changes include appointing Mr. Sunil Ranjhan as Chief Human Resource Officer, bringing over 37 years of HR experience across major industries in APAC regions.

NSEI:DIXON Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Godrej Consumer Products Limited, with a market cap of ₹1.51 trillion, manufactures and markets personal care and home care products across India, Africa, Indonesia, the Middle East, the United States of America, and internationally.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from the manufacturing of personal, household, and hair care products, totaling ₹139.79 billion.

Insider Ownership: 13.8%

Godrej Consumer Products is expected to see annual revenue growth of 10.1% and earnings growth of 58.76%, becoming profitable within three years. Recent management changes include appointing Swati Bhattacharya as Global Head - Lightbox Creative Lab and Ashwin Moorthy as Global Head of Category Direction and Innovation. The company has also announced a new venture into the Pet Care business, investing ₹5 billion over five years, diversifying its revenue streams.

NSEI:GODREJCP Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Info Edge (India) Limited operates as an online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, and education services both in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹992.07 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include ₹19.05 billion from recruitment solutions and ₹3.67 billion from 99acres for real estate.

Insider Ownership: 37.8%

Info Edge (India) is experiencing robust growth, with Q1 2024 revenue at ₹8.28 billion and net income of ₹2.33 billion, marking significant year-on-year increases. Insider ownership remains high, evidenced by more shares being bought than sold recently. The company has appointed Aayush Rathi as Senior Vice President for Revenue Growth Strategy and reconstituted its Audit Committee to enhance governance. Despite an unstable dividend track record, earnings are forecasted to grow significantly above the market average at 23.62% annually.

NSEI:NAUKRI Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

