3 Indian Growth Companies With Significant Insider Ownership

The Indian market has experienced a remarkable 45% growth over the past year, although it remained flat in the last week, with earnings projected to grow by 17% annually. In such an environment, companies with significant insider ownership can be appealing as they often indicate confidence from those who know the business best and may align management interests with shareholder value.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34.2% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 30.1% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.4% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 31.6% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 32.5% 22.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 24.8% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 32.2% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 35.8% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 24% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 45.9%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Info Edge (India) Limited is an online classifieds company operating in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, and education sectors both in India and internationally with a market cap of ₹1.06 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include ₹19.05 billion from recruitment solutions and ₹3.67 billion from its 99acres real estate platform.

Insider Ownership: 37.7%

Info Edge (India) demonstrates potential as a growth company, with forecasted earnings growth of 23.61% annually, outpacing the Indian market's expected 17.3%. Recent developments include a strategic INR 4.2 Crores investment in Nexstem India and new leadership appointments to drive public policy and revenue strategy. However, significant insider selling has been observed recently, and its return on equity is projected to remain low at 4.6% over three years.

NSEI:NAUKRI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: One97 Communications Limited offers payment, commerce and cloud, and financial services to consumers and merchants in India, with a market cap of ₹465.61 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from data processing services, amounting to ₹91.38 billion.

Insider Ownership: 20.7%

One97 Communications is navigating significant growth prospects, with revenue expected to increase by 12.1% annually, outpacing the broader Indian market. Recent strategic moves include selling its entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for ₹20.48 billion, bolstering its focus on core services and enhancing financial stability. However, despite these positive developments, the company faces challenges like high volatility in share price and ongoing unprofitability issues projected over the next three years.

NSEI:PAYTM Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Tega Industries Limited designs, manufactures, and installs process equipment and accessories for the mineral processing, mining, and material handling industries with a market cap of ₹131.37 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are comprised of ₹1.98 billion from Equipments and ₹13.71 billion from Consumables.

Insider Ownership: 19%

Tega Industries is experiencing robust growth, with earnings projected to rise significantly at 24.7% annually, surpassing the Indian market's growth rate. Revenue is also forecasted to grow faster than the market at 17% per year. Recent financial results show a notable increase in net income and sales compared to the previous year. Despite no substantial insider trading activity recently, high insider ownership aligns interests with shareholders, supporting long-term growth potential.

NSEI:TEGA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Seize The Opportunity

