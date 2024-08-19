3 Indian Exchange Stocks That Might Be Undervalued By Up To 48.6%

The Indian market has shown impressive resilience, with the Information Technology sector gaining 4.0% while the overall market remained flat last week and up 44% over the past year. In this thriving environment where earnings are forecast to grow by 17% annually, identifying undervalued stocks can offer significant opportunities for investors seeking value amidst robust growth projections.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In India

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Godfrey Phillips India (BSE:500163) ₹4533.25 ₹8904.96 49.1% Everest Kanto Cylinder (NSEI:EKC) ₹169.18 ₹305.83 44.7% Krsnaa Diagnostics (NSEI:KRSNAA) ₹658.20 ₹1165.33 43.5% Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (NSEI:YATHARTH) ₹459.80 ₹792.08 42% IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (BSE:524164) ₹391.70 ₹762.32 48.6% Updater Services (NSEI:UDS) ₹320.00 ₹622.14 48.6% RITES (NSEI:RITES) ₹655.45 ₹1044.17 37.2% Prataap Snacks (NSEI:DIAMONDYD) ₹894.40 ₹1509.79 40.8% Patel Engineering (BSE:531120) ₹54.69 ₹90.82 39.8% Tarsons Products (NSEI:TARSONS) ₹423.15 ₹700.49 39.6%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Overview: Blue Jet Healthcare Limited manufactures and sells pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for use in pharmaceutical and healthcare products, with a market cap of ₹79.90 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segment includes the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, generating ₹6.95 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 15.6%

Blue Jet Healthcare is trading at ₹460.6, 15.6% below its estimated fair value of ₹545.78, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite recent earnings declines—with Q1 2024 net income at INR 377.77 million compared to INR 441.21 million a year ago—the company’s revenue and earnings are forecasted to grow significantly faster than the Indian market, at rates of 25.1% and 25.6% per year respectively, driven by strategic expansions in production capacity.

NSEI:BLUEJET Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Updater Services Limited operates an integrated business services platform in India and has a market cap of ₹21.42 billion.

Operations: Updater Services Limited generates revenue primarily from two segments: Business Support Services, contributing ₹8.67 billion, and Integrated Facility Management Services, which brings in ₹16.99 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48.6%

Updater Services Limited is trading at ₹320, 48.6% below its estimated fair value of ₹622.14, suggesting significant undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite recent regulatory challenges, the company’s earnings are forecasted to grow 36.1% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Indian market's expected growth of 16.9%. Recent Q1 results show a strong performance with net income rising to INR 253.62 million from INR 129.06 million a year ago.

NSEI:UDS Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited owns and operates super-specialty hospitals in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, with a market cap of ₹39.47 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from hospital services, amounting to ₹7.46 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42%

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is trading at ₹459.8, significantly below its estimated fair value of ₹792.08, indicating substantial undervaluation based on cash flows. Recent Q1 earnings show strong performance with net income rising to INR 303.84 million from INR 190.36 million a year ago. Forecasts suggest annual revenue growth of 21.7% and earnings growth of 23%, outpacing the Indian market's expected growth rates, making it an attractive option for investors seeking undervalued stocks based on cash flows in India.

NSEI:YATHARTH Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

