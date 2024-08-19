3 Indian Dividend Stocks To Consider With At Least 3% Yield

Over the last 7 days, the Indian market has remained flat, although the Information Technology sector gained 4.0%. In a market that is up 44% over the past year with earnings forecasted to grow by 17% annually, selecting dividend stocks with at least a 3% yield can provide steady income and potential for growth.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.17% ★★★★★★ Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 4.07% ★★★★★★ D. B (NSEI:DBCORP) 5.05% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.11% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.63% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 8.37% ★★★★★☆ NMDC (BSE:526371) 3.33% ★★★★★☆ Redington (NSEI:REDINGTON) 3.06% ★★★★★☆ Bank of Baroda (NSEI:BANKBARODA) 3.12% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.79% ★★★★★☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bank of Baroda Limited offers a range of banking products and services to individuals, government departments, and corporate customers both in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹1.26 trillion.

Operations: Bank of Baroda Limited's revenue is primarily derived from Treasury (₹316.82 billion), Other Banking Operations (₹110.76 billion), Corporate/Wholesale Banking (₹502.78 billion), and Retail Banking, which includes Digital Banking (₹7.40 million) and Other Retail Banking (₹512.25 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Bank of Baroda's dividend payments are well covered by earnings, with a low payout ratio of 20.9%, and are forecast to remain sustainable over the next three years. Despite this, its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Trading at 14.9% below estimated fair value, it offers good relative value compared to peers and industry standards. However, a high level of non-performing loans (2.9%) poses a risk to future financial stability and dividend reliability.

NSEI:BANKBARODA Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: HCL Technologies Limited provides software development, business process outsourcing, and infrastructure management services globally, with a market cap of ₹4.51 trillion.

Operations: HCL Technologies generates revenue from HCL Software ($1.42 billion), IT and Business Services ($9.91 billion), and Engineering and R&D Services ($2.16 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

HCL Technologies' dividend payments are covered by cash flows (64.3% payout ratio) and earnings (85.7% payout ratio), but its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Recent board changes and strategic expansions, including new global delivery centers and partnerships, may impact future performance. Despite a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4x compared to the Indian market's 32.5x, significant insider selling in the past quarter raises concerns about long-term stability for dividend investors.

NSEI:HCLTECH Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Redington Limited provides supply chain solutions in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹158.48 billion.

Operations: Redington Limited's revenue segments include IT products at ₹463,370 million and mobility products at ₹211,090 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Redington Limited's dividend payments are well-covered by earnings (39.8% payout ratio) and cash flows (50.6% cash payout ratio), but the company has a history of volatile dividends over the past decade. Recently, Redington declared a dividend of ₹6.20 per share for FY2024 and increased its authorized share capital, signaling potential future growth. Despite stable earnings in Q1 2025, net income saw a slight decline to ₹2.46 billion from ₹2.49 billion year-over-year, indicating cautious optimism for dividend stability moving forward.

NSEI:REDINGTON Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Companies discussed in this article include NSEI:BANKBARODA NSEI:HCLTECH and NSEI:REDINGTON.

