3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks On SEHK With Up To 9.4% Yield

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has shown resilience, recently marking a 2.77% increase. This positive movement highlights the region's adaptability in challenging economic climates and sets an interesting stage for investors looking at high-yield dividend stocks on the SEHK. In such an environment, selecting stocks that offer robust dividends can be particularly appealing as they may provide potential income stability amidst market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating CITIC Telecom International Holdings (SEHK:1883) 9.37% ★★★★★★ China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 7.85% ★★★★★☆ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SEHK:1184) 9.31% ★★★★★☆ China Electronics Huada Technology (SEHK:85) 8.82% ★★★★★☆ Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 7.65% ★★★★★☆ International Housewares Retail (SEHK:1373) 9.18% ★★★★★☆ China Overseas Grand Oceans Group (SEHK:81) 8.38% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 7.30% ★★★★★☆ China Mobile (SEHK:941) 6.22% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 4.95% ★★★★★☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lion Rock Group Limited, an investment holding company, offers printing services to a range of clients including international book publishers and print media companies, with a market cap of approximately HK$1.13 billion.

Operations: Lion Rock Group Limited generates revenue primarily through its printing and publishing segments, with HK$1.77 billion from printing services and HK$0.95 billion from publishing activities.

Dividend Yield: 7.5%

Lion Rock Group declared an 8 HK cents per share final dividend for 2023, reflecting a modest yield of 7.48% in the Hong Kong market. Despite trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, the company's dividends are not top-tier and have shown volatility over the past decade. However, both earnings and cash flows provide good coverage with payout ratios of 44.1% and 31.2%, respectively, supporting the sustainability of future payouts despite past inconsistencies in dividend reliability.

SEHK:1127 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ever Sunshine Services Group Limited, operating in the People's Republic of China, is an investment holding company specializing in property management services with a market capitalization of approximately HK$2.82 billion.

Operations: Ever Sunshine Services Group Limited generates CN¥6.54 billion in revenue primarily through its property management services.

Dividend Yield: 8.3%

Ever Sunshine Services Group recently declared a dividend of HK$0.0914 per share, underpinned by a sustainable payout ratio of 49.8% and cash payout ratio of 25.2%, indicating strong earnings and cash flow coverage. Despite trading below its fair value, the company's dividend history is short and marked by volatility, having only initiated payouts five years ago with inconsistent annual growth. Recent shareholder-approved share repurchases could potentially enhance future earnings per share, supporting ongoing dividend commitments.

SEHK:1995 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Fufeng Group Limited is an investment holding company specializing in the production and sale of fermentation-based food additives, biochemical, and starch-based products across China and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$11.79 billion.

Operations: Fufeng Group Limited generates its revenue primarily through the sale of food additives (CN¥13.50 billion), animal nutrition products (CN¥8.90 billion), colloids (CN¥2.83 billion), and high-end amino acids (CN¥1.97 billion).

Dividend Yield: 9.4%

Fufeng Group Limited anticipates a net profit drop for the first half of 2024, primarily due to lower market prices impacting gross profits. Despite a low payout ratio of 33.1%, indicating potential coverage, the company's dividend history is inconsistent with payments showing volatility over the last decade. Additionally, while Fufeng offers a high yield (9.41%) compared to its Hong Kong peers, this dividend is not adequately supported by free cash flows, raising concerns about sustainability amidst declining earnings forecasts.

SEHK:546 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

