3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks On Euronext Paris With Up To 7.0% Yield

Amidst a backdrop of rising inflation and economic uncertainty across Europe, the French stock market, as reflected by the CAC 40 Index, has experienced notable fluctuations. In such a climate, high-yield dividend stocks on Euronext Paris may offer investors potential resilience and steady income streams.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 6.00% ★★★★★★ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 8.40% ★★★★★★ CBo Territoria (ENXTPA:CBOT) 6.32% ★★★★★★ Fleury Michon (ENXTPA:ALFLE) 5.37% ★★★★★☆ Métropole Télévision (ENXTPA:MMT) 9.18% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 3.83% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 3.87% ★★★★★☆ Sanofi (ENXTPA:SAN) 4.17% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 3.87% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 7.09% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Piscines Desjoyaux SA is a company based in France that specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of swimming pools and related products globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €126.54 million.

Operations: Piscines Desjoyaux SA generates €138.65 million from its swimming pools segment and €0.09 million from real estate.

Dividend Yield: 7.1%

Piscines Desjoyaux offers a compelling 7.09% dividend yield, ranking in the top 25% of French dividend payers. Over the past decade, dividends have shown consistent growth and stability with a reliable payout pattern. The company's payout ratio stands at 55.6%, ensuring dividends are well-covered by earnings despite insufficient data on coverage by cash flows or free cash flow calculations. Additionally, its Price-To-Earnings ratio of 7.8x is attractive compared to the broader French market average of 17.1x.

ENXTPA:ALPDX Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative offers a range of banking products and services to a diverse clientele in France, with a market capitalization of €1.07 billion.

Operations: Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative generates €505.07 million from its retail banking operations in France.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc offers a stable dividend yield of 5.08%, slightly below the top quartile for French stocks. Over the past decade, dividends have not only been reliable but also showed growth, supported by a sustainable payout ratio of 30.9%. Despite trading at 60.2% below its estimated fair value, data on long-term dividend coverage remains unclear. Recently, it announced an ex-dividend date for a €2.74 cash payment due in April 2024.

ENXTPA:CRLA Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, operating globally, primarily manufactures and sells tires with a market capitalization of approximately €26.48 billion.

Operations: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions generates €14.34 billion in revenue from its Automotive and Related Distribution, €6.98 billion from Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and €7.03 billion from Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin recently completed two fixed-income offerings totaling nearly €1 billion, strengthening its financial position. Despite a low dividend yield of 3.64% compared to the French market's top quartile, Michelin maintains a sustainable payout with coverage from both earnings and cash flows (payout ratio: 48.7%, cash payout ratio: 31.6%). However, its dividend track record over the past decade has been unstable and unreliable, reflecting some volatility in payments despite overall growth in dividends during this period.

ENXTPA:ML Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Next Steps

