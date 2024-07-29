3 High Yield Dividend Stocks On SGX With Yields Up To 6.2%

In recent developments, the European Central Bank highlighted the need for enhanced cyber resilience within the banking sector, reflecting broader concerns about stability and security in financial markets. As investors navigate these complex landscapes, high-yield dividend stocks on the SGX offer a compelling avenue for those seeking potential stability and steady returns amidst market uncertainties.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Singapore

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) 7.02% ★★★★★☆ UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) 6.76% ★★★★★☆ China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (SGX:QES) 6.38% ★★★★★☆ Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) 8.93% ★★★★★☆ UOL Group (SGX:U14) 3.77% ★★★★★☆ Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) 6.54% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) 3.51% ★★★★★☆ Civmec (SGX:P9D) 5.04% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) 6.89% ★★★★★☆ YHI International (SGX:BPF) 6.56% ★★★★★☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: APAC Realty Limited, an investment holding company, offers real estate services across Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other international markets with a market capitalization of SGD 142.08 million.

Operations: APAC Realty Limited generates revenue primarily through real estate brokerage, contributing SGD 548.88 million, and a smaller portion from rental income at SGD 2.15 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.2%

APAC Realty, trading significantly below its estimated fair value, offers a dividend yield of 6.25%, placing it in the top 25% of Singaporean dividend payers. Despite this attractive yield, the company's dividend history is marked by instability and unreliability over its short six-year payout period, with significant annual fluctuations exceeding 20%. However, both earnings and cash flows substantiate current dividends, with a payout ratio of 75.4% and a cash payout ratio of 55.6%.

SGX:CLN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited operates a financial services business spanning across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, and other Asia Pacific regions with a market capitalization of SGD 66.39 billion.

Operations: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited generates its revenue from financial services across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, and various other Asia Pacific regions.

Dividend Yield: 5.7%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, while trading at 47.2% below its estimated fair value, presents a dividend yield of 5.69%, which is modest compared to Singapore's top dividend payers. Despite a history of volatile dividends over the past decade, both current and forecasted earnings adequately cover the payouts with payout ratios around 53%. Recent activities include multiple fixed-income offerings totaling over S$1 billion and expanding operations in China, indicating proactive financial management and growth initiatives.

SGX:O39 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Singapore Exchange Limited operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange with related clearing houses in Singapore, boasting a market capitalization of approximately SGD 10.34 billion.

Operations: Singapore Exchange Limited generates revenue primarily from two segments: Segment Adjustment (SGD 0.84 billion) and Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (SGD 0.37 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Singapore Exchange offers a steady dividend yield of 3.51%, which is lower than the top quartile of Singapore's dividend stocks. It trades at a 7.8% discount to its fair value, and its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 63% and 79.1%, respectively. Dividends have shown stability and growth over the past decade, despite being modest compared to peers. Recent engagements include presentations at the Singapore Green Steel Forum and an upcoming REITs investment conference with Taiwan's stock exchange, highlighting its active role in regional financial discussions.

SGX:S68 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Summing It All Up

