3 High-Quality Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 4.3%

As global markets show resilience with U.S. indexes approaching record highs and a strong labor market driving positive sentiment, investors are increasingly seeking stable income sources amid economic uncertainties. In this environment, high-quality dividend stocks yielding up to 4.3% can offer a reliable income stream, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance growth potential with consistent returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.78% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.20% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.22% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.61% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.58% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.30% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.80% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.60% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.78% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.79% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1960 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. is a Turkish company that produces and sells wheat flour, with a market capitalization of TRY4.79 billion.

Operations: Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. generates revenue primarily from Flour Production and Agricultural Commodity Trade, amounting to TRY33.39 billion, and Licensed Warehousing, contributing TRY76.25 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 40.4% and a cash payout ratio of 5.6%. Despite being in the top 25% for dividend yield in Turkey, its payments have been unreliable over the past two years without growth. Recent financials show declining sales and continued net losses, which may affect future dividend stability despite current coverage metrics.

IBSE:ULUUN Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Novartis AG is involved in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products globally and has a market cap of CHF187.29 billion.

Operations: Novartis AG generates revenue primarily from its Innovative Medicines segment, which amounted to $49.94 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Novartis's dividends are stable and well-covered by earnings (67.8% payout ratio) and cash flows (57.2% cash payout ratio), though its 3.43% yield is below the top tier in Switzerland. Recent strategic alliances, such as with Vyriad for CAR-T therapies, highlight growth potential which could support future dividend sustainability despite current challenges like large one-off items affecting earnings quality. The company trades at a significant discount to estimated fair value, suggesting potential long-term investment appeal.