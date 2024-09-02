3 High Insider Ownership Growth Stocks On The Indian Exchange

The Indian market has climbed 1.0% over the last week and is up 45% over the past 12 months, with earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually. In such a robust environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly attractive as they often indicate strong confidence from those closest to the business.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 33.7% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.4% 30.1% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 32.5% 22.2% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 36.6% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 24.8% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 32.3% KEI Industries (BSE:517569) 19.1% 22.4% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 45.9% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 24%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Godrej Consumer Products Limited, with a market cap of ₹1.52 trillion, manufactures and markets personal care and home care products in India, Africa, Indonesia, the Middle East, the United States of America, and internationally.

Operations: The company's revenue from manufacturing personal, household, and hair care products amounts to ₹139.79 billion.

Insider Ownership: 13.8%

Godrej Consumer Products demonstrates significant growth potential with expected annual earnings growth of 58.76% and revenue forecasted to grow at 10.1% per year, outpacing the Indian market. Recent senior management changes, including new appointments and strategic shifts, aim to bolster innovation and global reach. The company's entry into the pet care market diversifies its revenue streams, with a planned investment of ₹5 billion over five years. However, its return on equity is projected to be relatively low at 19.6%.

NSEI:GODREJCP Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: One97 Communications Limited offers payment, commerce and cloud, and financial services to consumers and merchants in India with a market cap of ₹395.77 billion.

Operations: One97 Communications Limited generates revenue primarily from data processing, amounting to ₹91.38 billion.

Insider Ownership: 20.7%

One97 Communications, known for its Paytm brand, shows potential as a growth company with high insider ownership. The recent sale of its entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for ₹20.48 billion highlights strategic focus on core financial services and strengthens its balance sheet. Despite regulatory penalties totaling ₹4.71 million, the company is enhancing compliance measures. A partnership with FlixBus expands travel services, while the launch of 'Paytm Health Saathi' supports merchant partners' health needs, reflecting diversified growth initiatives amidst rising revenues and expected profitability within three years.

NSEI:PAYTM Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Persistent Systems Limited provides software products, services, and technology solutions in India, North America, and internationally with a market cap of ₹759.60 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Healthcare & Life Sciences (₹23.88 billion), Software, Hi-Tech and Emerging Industries (₹46.41 billion), and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) (₹32.08 billion).

Insider Ownership: 34.3%

Persistent Systems demonstrates strong growth potential with high insider ownership. The company's earnings grew by 24.8% over the past year, and future earnings are forecast to grow at 19.2% per year, outpacing the Indian market's average growth rate of 17%. Revenue is projected to increase by 13.6% annually, faster than the market's 10%. Recent partnerships like the one with Mage Data™ enhance its data security services portfolio, supporting robust business transformation initiatives across various industries.

NSEI:PERSISTENT Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Companies discussed in this article include NSEI:GODREJCP NSEI:PAYTM and NSEI:PERSISTENT.

