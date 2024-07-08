3 High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On Chinese Exchange With Earnings Rising Up To 108%

As global markets navigate through varying economic signals, Chinese equities have faced challenges with underwhelming manufacturing data highlighting concerns about the economy's momentum. In such a landscape, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership on Chinese exchanges could offer investors distinct advantages, as these firms often benefit from aligned interests between shareholders and management.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 24% 22.3% Suzhou Shijing Environmental TechnologyLtd (SZSE:301030) 22% 54.9% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.5% 28.4% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.6% 25.8% Ningbo Deye Technology Group (SHSE:605117) 23.4% 29.0% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 33.1%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on researching and developing novel therapeutics for cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, and other serious diseases globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥8.86 billion.

Operations: The company generates CN¥711.46 million in revenue from its biopharmaceutical segment.

Insider Ownership: 18.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 105.4% p.a.

Bio-Thera Solutions, a growth company with significant insider ownership in China, is making strides in the biopharmaceutical sector. Recent developments include a positive CHMP opinion for its biosimilar Avzivi and promising Phase 1 results for BAT8006 in treating advanced solid tumors. Despite a current net loss of CNY 118.96 million, revenue is growing at 27.9% per year, with profitability expected within three years. The firm's strategic partnerships and robust pipeline underscore its potential amidst financial challenges.

SHSE:688177 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, operating under the ticker SHSE:688266, is a biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥14.39 billion, focusing on the research and development of novel medications.

Operations: Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals generates its revenue primarily from the pharmaceuticals segment, totaling CN¥386.57 million.

Insider Ownership: 29.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 108.2% p.a.

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, a Chinese growth company with significant insider ownership, is poised for substantial growth with revenue forecasted to increase by 55.7% annually. Despite trading at 67.9% below its estimated fair value and a current net loss of CNY 39.5 million in Q1 2024, improvements are evident as this loss narrowed from CNY 57.23 million year-over-year. The company is expected to become profitable within three years, outpacing average market expectations, although its projected return on equity remains modest at 9.6%.

SHSE:688266 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ApicHope Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥8.94 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from the research, development, production, and sales of pharmaceutical drugs.

Insider Ownership: 19.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 29.3% p.a.

ApicHope Pharmaceutical, despite a challenging year with reduced net income and profit margins, remains a growth-focused entity in China's pharmaceutical sector. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 29.3% annually, outstripping the market average. However, financial results have been impacted by significant one-off items and shareholder dilution over the past year. Recent corporate actions include dividend distributions and amendments to company bylaws, signaling active management engagement.

SZSE:300723 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Taking Advantage

