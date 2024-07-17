3 High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On Chinese Exchange With Up To 27% Revenue Growth

Amid a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, Chinese stocks have shown resilience, buoyed by strong export figures and anticipations surrounding upcoming economic policies. In this context, exploring growth companies with high insider ownership on Chinese exchanges could offer intriguing insights, especially given the current economic climate where informed leadership could be pivotal in navigating market uncertainties.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Ningbo Sunrise Elc TechnologyLtd (SZSE:002937) 24.3% 27.7% ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 19% 27.9% Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 24% 22.3% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.4% 28.4% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 25.8% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 33.1%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Smartsens Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced sensor technologies, with a market capitalization of CN¥22.67 billion.

Operations: The company generates CN¥3.24 billion in revenue from its semiconductor integrated circuit chips segment.

Insider Ownership: 24.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 26% p.a.

Smartsens Technology (Shanghai) has demonstrated a robust turnaround in its financial performance, transitioning from a net loss to posting a net income of CNY 14.03 million as per the latest quarterly earnings. With revenue more than doubling to CNY 837.4 million, the company's growth trajectory surpasses the broader Chinese market's average. Despite this rapid expansion, forecasted earnings growth is very large at 60.94% annually over the next three years, significantly outpacing market expectations. However, it's important to note that quality of earnings may be affected by substantial one-off items and its Return on Equity is expected to remain low at 12.5%.

SHSE:688213 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. specializes in the development and manufacturing of geospatial data processing equipment, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥17.47 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the development and manufacturing of geospatial data processing equipment.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 23.5% p.a.

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology is experiencing substantial growth, with earnings projected to increase by 23.18% annually. This performance is complemented by a recent 23.5% revenue growth year-over-year, outpacing the broader Chinese market's average significantly. Despite these strong figures, the company's Return on Equity is expected to remain modest at 19.1%. Recent corporate actions include dividend increases and significant amendments to its bylaws and business scope, reflecting active management engagement and strategic adjustments.

SZSE:300627 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sinofibers Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the research and development, production, and sales of high-performance carbon fibers and fabrics, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥9.20 billion.

Operations: The company generates CN¥500.45 million from its New Material Manufacturing Industry segment.

Insider Ownership: 13.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 27.1% p.a.

Sinofibers Technology Ltd., a Chinese growth company with high insider ownership, has recently seen a decrease in dividends but has initiated a share repurchase program valued at CNY 30 million, signaling strong insider confidence. Despite a decline in quarterly revenue and net income year-over-year, the company is expected to achieve robust earnings growth of 27.82% annually. Analysts project the stock price could rise significantly, although current returns on equity are anticipated to remain low.

SZSE:300777 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

Discover the full array of 366 Fast Growing Chinese Companies With High Insider Ownership right here.

Companies discussed in this article include SHSE:688213SZSE:300627SZSE:300777

