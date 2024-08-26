3 High Growth Stocks With Significant Insider Ownership On Euronext Paris

The French stock market has recently seen a boost, driven by optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank and increased business activity due to the upcoming Paris Olympics. Against this backdrop of economic momentum, identifying growth companies with significant insider ownership can be particularly appealing for investors looking for strong alignment between management and shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 36% VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.4% 25.7% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 11.9% 63% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 35.1% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 27.5% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 19.9% 31.9% S.M.A.I.O (ENXTPA:ALSMA) 17.4% 35.2% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.2% 149.2% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 15.8% 93.9% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.6% 5.9%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lectra SA provides industrial intelligence solutions for the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets across Northern Europe, Southern Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific with a market cap of €1.04 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments for the company are: Americas (€172.65M), Asia-Pacific (€118.54M), and Segment Adjustment (€209.13M).

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Lectra SA, a French growth company with high insider ownership, reported half-year sales of €262.29 million, up from €239.55 million last year. However, net income dropped to €12.51 million from €14.47 million. Despite this dip in earnings per share (€0.33 vs €0.38), analysts expect the stock price to rise by 25.8%. Lectra is trading at 47% below its estimated fair value and has no substantial insider trading activity over the past three months.

ENXTPA:LSS Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MedinCell S.A. is a pharmaceutical company in France that develops long-acting injectables across various therapeutic areas, with a market cap of €526.49 million.

Operations: MedinCell generates revenue primarily from its pharmaceuticals segment, amounting to €11.95 million.

Insider Ownership: 15.8%

MedinCell S.A. reported a net loss of €25.04 million for the full year ended March 31, 2024, an improvement from last year's €32.01 million loss. Despite a slight decline in sales and revenue, the company is forecast to achieve profitability over the next three years with revenue expected to grow at 46.2% annually, outpacing market averages. Trading at 86.8% below its estimated fair value, analysts predict a stock price increase of 21.7%.

ENXTPA:MEDCL Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm focusing on growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies with a market cap of €5.20 billion.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of €):{Segment Adjustment: 354} The company's revenue segments include growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies.

Insider Ownership: 12.1%

Eurazeo SE, a growth company with high insider ownership, is forecast to achieve 49.87% annual earnings growth and 47.4% revenue growth, both significantly above market averages. Despite reporting a net loss of €104.56 million for H1 2024, the company has been actively repurchasing shares worth €109 million. Trading at 84.3% below its estimated fair value, analysts expect a stock price increase of 28.3%. However, its dividend sustainability remains questionable due to insufficient earnings coverage.

ENXTPA:RF Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

