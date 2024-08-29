3 High Growth Japanese Stocks With Significant Insider Ownership

Japan’s stock markets have shown modest gains recently, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising by 0.8% and the broader TOPIX Index up by 0.2%. Amid this backdrop of cautious optimism, investors are increasingly focusing on growth companies with significant insider ownership as potential opportunities. In the current market environment, stocks that combine high growth potential with substantial insider ownership can be particularly compelling. These characteristics often indicate strong confidence from those closest to the company's operations and strategy.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 32.7% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 61.9% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.7% 43.3% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.5% SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 32.1% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 22% 63% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 66.9% Astroscale Holdings (TSE:186A) 21.3% 90% AeroEdge (TSE:7409) 10.7% 25.3% Soracom (TSE:147A) 16.5% 54.1%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: DIP Corporation, a labor force solution company, provides personnel recruiting services in Japan and has a market cap of ¥156.93 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include personnel recruiting services in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 39.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 13.6% p.a.

DIP Corporation, a growth company with high insider ownership in Japan, has recently completed a share buyback program, repurchasing 1.78 million shares for ¥4.99 billion to enhance shareholder value and capital efficiency. Despite unstable dividends, DIP's earnings grew by 20% last year and are forecast to grow at 13.64% annually, outpacing the JP market's expected profit growth of 8.5%. The company trades at good value compared to peers and industry standards.

TSE:2379 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: SHIFT Inc. provides software quality assurance and testing solutions in Japan and has a market cap of ¥235.04 billion.

Operations: SHIFT Inc. generates revenue through its software quality assurance and testing solutions in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 35.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 32.1% p.a.

SHIFT, characterized by significant insider ownership, has demonstrated robust growth with earnings increasing 36.3% annually over the past five years. Analysts forecast revenue to grow at 20.3% per year and earnings at 32.1%, both outpacing the broader JP market's expectations. Despite trading at a substantial discount to estimated fair value, its share price has been highly volatile recently. No notable insider trading activity has been reported in the past three months.

TSE:3697 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rakuten Group, Inc. operates in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications sectors both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥2.21 trillion.

Operations: Rakuten Group's revenue segments include Mobile at ¥382.95 million, Fin Tech at ¥772.29 million, and Internet Services at ¥1.24 billion.

Insider Ownership: 17.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 83.2% p.a.

Rakuten Group, with substantial insider ownership, is forecast to see revenue growth of 7.6% annually, outpacing the broader JP market's 4.3%. Despite its volatile share price over the past three months, earnings are expected to grow significantly at 83.22% per year and become profitable within three years. Recent Q2 2024 earnings call highlighted progress but Return on Equity is forecasted to be low at 10.1%. No notable insider trading activity in the past three months.

TSE:4755 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

