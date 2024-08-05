3 High Growth ASX Stocks With Significant Insider Ownership

As the ASX200 is expected to fall 1.85% on Monday, mirroring declines in US markets due to weak tech earnings and disappointing job growth, investors are increasingly seeking stability in high-growth companies with significant insider ownership. In uncertain market conditions like these, stocks with substantial insider ownership can indicate strong confidence from those closest to the company’s operations and future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 26.7% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 13.6% 26.8% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 63.5% Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 17.5% 75.7% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 49.4% Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) 12.4% 58.0% Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) 10.2% 106.8% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 77.9%

Click here to see the full list of 91 stocks from our Fast Growing ASX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Nanosonics Limited, with a market cap of A$954.44 million, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Healthcare Equipment segment, amounting to A$164.07 million.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 22.6% p.a.

Nanosonics is poised for substantial growth, with earnings forecast to rise by 22.6% annually, significantly outpacing the Australian market's 13.1%. Recent earnings have surged by 53.2%, and revenue is expected to grow at 9.6% per year, also above market rates. Despite a low forecasted Return on Equity of 12.5%, the stock trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, and insider transactions have been more positive than negative over the past three months.

Story continues

ASX:NAN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: RPMGlobal Holdings Limited develops and provides mining software solutions across Australia, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Europe with a market cap of A$617.29 million.

Operations: Revenue segments (in millions of A$): Advisory: 28.56, Software: 71.72

Insider Ownership: 10.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24% p.a.

RPMGlobal Holdings is experiencing robust growth, with earnings expected to increase by 24% annually and revenue forecasted to grow at 10.2% per year, both surpassing the Australian market averages. The company recently expanded its equity buyback plan and extended its duration, signaling confidence in future performance. RPMGlobal also became profitable this year and trades slightly below its estimated fair value, indicating potential for further appreciation.

ASX:RUL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally with a market cap of A$6.80 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments consist of Software (A$317.24 million), Corporate (A$83.83 million), and Consulting (A$68.13 million).

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 14.8% p.a.

Technology One's earnings are forecast to grow at 14.78% annually, outpacing the Australian market average of 13.1%, while revenue is expected to increase by 11.5% per year, also above market averages. Recently, Paul Robson was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director, bringing extensive SaaS and strategic transformation experience. For H1 2024, Technology One reported A$240.83 million in revenue and A$48 million in net income, reflecting solid financial performance and growth potential.

ASX:TNE Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Gain an insight into the universe of 91 Fast Growing ASX Companies With High Insider Ownership by clicking here.

Are these companies part of your investment strategy? Use Simply Wall St to consolidate your holdings into a portfolio and gain insights with our comprehensive analysis tools.

Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.

Curious About Other Options?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include ASX:NAN ASX:RUL and ASX:TNE.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com