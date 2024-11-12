Simply Wall St.

3 Growth Stocks Insiders Are Betting On

In the wake of recent global market shifts, U.S. stocks have rallied to record highs, fueled by optimism surrounding potential policy changes following a "red sweep" in the elections. As investors navigate these evolving conditions, insider ownership can serve as a key indicator of confidence in a company's growth prospects. Stocks with high insider ownership often suggest that those closest to the company believe strongly in its future success, making them compelling considerations for growth-focused portfolios amidst current economic uncertainties.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name

Insider Ownership

Earnings Growth

People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)

16.4%

36.6%

Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)

22.9%

42.1%

Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)

36.4%

33.9%

Medley (TSE:4480)

34%

30.4%

Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)

31.1%

49.1%

Findi (ASX:FND)

34.8%

64.8%

Adveritas (ASX:AV1)

21.2%

144.2%

Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)

12.8%

107.6%

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

16.2%

84.6%

UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900)

33.1%

134.6%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Lectra

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lectra SA offers industrial intelligence solutions for the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets across Northern Europe, Southern Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific with a market cap of €1.03 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments are as follows: Americas: €172.19 million, Asia-Pacific: €124.33 million, and Segment Adjustment: €217.02 million.

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 32.1% p.a.

Lectra exhibits significant growth potential with expected annual earnings growth of 32.1%, surpassing the French market's average. Despite a recent drop from the S&P Global BMI Index, analysts anticipate a 23.5% stock price increase, and it trades at 42.6% below its estimated fair value. However, revenue growth is slower than ideal at 8.5% annually, and recent earnings show a decline in net income to €22.77 million for nine months ending September 2024 compared to last year.

ENXTPA:LSS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024
ENXTPA:LSS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024

Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the electronic technology sector with a market cap of CN¥4.89 billion.

