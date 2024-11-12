3 Growth Stocks Insiders Are Betting On

In This Article:
In the wake of recent global market shifts, U.S. stocks have rallied to record highs, fueled by optimism surrounding potential policy changes following a "red sweep" in the elections. As investors navigate these evolving conditions, insider ownership can serve as a key indicator of confidence in a company's growth prospects. Stocks with high insider ownership often suggest that those closest to the company believe strongly in its future success, making them compelling considerations for growth-focused portfolios amidst current economic uncertainties.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
36.6%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
42.1%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
33.9%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
30.4%
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
31.1%
|
49.1%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
64.8%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
107.6%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.6%
|
UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900)
|
33.1%
|
134.6%
Click here to see the full list of 1524 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Lectra
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Lectra SA offers industrial intelligence solutions for the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets across Northern Europe, Southern Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific with a market cap of €1.03 billion.
Operations: Revenue segments are as follows: Americas: €172.19 million, Asia-Pacific: €124.33 million, and Segment Adjustment: €217.02 million.
Insider Ownership: 19.6%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 32.1% p.a.
Lectra exhibits significant growth potential with expected annual earnings growth of 32.1%, surpassing the French market's average. Despite a recent drop from the S&P Global BMI Index, analysts anticipate a 23.5% stock price increase, and it trades at 42.6% below its estimated fair value. However, revenue growth is slower than ideal at 8.5% annually, and recent earnings show a decline in net income to €22.77 million for nine months ending September 2024 compared to last year.
-
Delve into the full analysis future growth report here for a deeper understanding of Lectra.
-
Our comprehensive valuation report raises the possibility that Lectra is priced lower than what may be justified by its financials.
Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the electronic technology sector with a market cap of CN¥4.89 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segment is primarily derived from the research and development, production, and sales of vacuum devices, amounting to CN¥753.59 million.
Insider Ownership: 30.4%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 59.4% p.a.
Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology is poised for strong growth, with revenue expected to increase by 29.1% annually, outpacing the Chinese market's average. Earnings are projected to grow significantly at 59.4% per year. Despite a recent decline in profit margins and net income, the company is expanding internationally through a technical collaboration in India to manufacture HVDC components, aligning with India's Make in India initiative. Recent share buybacks demonstrate confidence in future prospects.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology stock in this growth report.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology's share price might be too optimistic.
Ningbo Solartron TechnologyLtd
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Ningbo Solartron Technology Co., Ltd. is engaged in the research, development, production, and sale of functional films both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥5.34 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue from Special Functional Film amounts to CN¥1.33 billion.
Insider Ownership: 16.2%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 59.5% p.a.
Ningbo Solartron Technology Ltd. shows strong growth potential, with revenue forecast to grow at 26.7% annually, surpassing the Chinese market average. Earnings are expected to rise significantly by 59.5% per year, although recent results show a decline in net income and profit margins from last year. Despite no substantial insider trading activity recently, the company's high insider ownership could align management's interests with shareholders', supporting its growth trajectory amidst current financial challenges.
-
Take a closer look at Ningbo Solartron TechnologyLtd's potential here in our earnings growth report.
-
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that Ningbo Solartron TechnologyLtd is trading beyond its estimated value.
