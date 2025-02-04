3 Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership Growing Revenues Up To 20%

In This Article:
In a week marked by volatility and mixed signals from global markets, the U.S. saw corporate earnings and AI competition concerns weigh heavily on stocks, while Europe benefited from strong earnings results and an interest rate cut by the ECB. Amid these fluctuations, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer a unique advantage; such ownership often aligns management interests with those of shareholders, potentially fostering long-term revenue growth even in uncertain economic climates.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC)
|
31.4%
|
25.7%
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
32.1%
|
39.9%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.2%
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
29.7%
|
24.8%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
36.4%
|
Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD)
|
25.4%
|
25.2%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34.1%
|
27.3%
|
Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270)
|
17.2%
|
135%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.3%
|
119.4%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
71%
Philippine Seven
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Philippine Seven Corporation operates convenience stores in the Philippines with a market cap of ₱98.33 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of ₱88.61 billion from its convenience store operations in the Philippines.
Insider Ownership: 11.2%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 12.9% p.a.
Philippine Seven Corporation exhibits moderate growth potential with earnings forecasted to increase by 17.36% annually, outpacing the Philippine market's average. Despite a dividend yield of 7.38%, it's not well covered by earnings. Recent changes in corporate governance, reducing board size from 11 to 9 directors, align with SEC recommendations for improved practices. The company's recent financials show consistent revenue and net income growth year-over-year, indicating operational resilience and expansion capacity.
-
SHIFT
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: SHIFT Inc. is a Japanese company specializing in software quality assurance and testing solutions with a market cap of ¥331.22 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from Software Testing Related Services, which account for ¥74.26 billion, and Software Development Related Services, contributing ¥36.57 billion.
Insider Ownership: 32.9%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 16.2% p.a.
SHIFT Inc. is poised for significant growth, with earnings projected to increase by 28.7% annually, surpassing the JP market average. Despite a highly volatile share price recently, its revenue is also expected to grow at 16.2% per year, outpacing the market but below high-growth benchmarks. The company plans a 15:1 stock split in January 2025, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor interest without recent insider trading activity influencing this decision.
-
Micronics Japan
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Micronics Japan Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sale of body measuring instruments as well as semiconductor and liquid crystal display inspection equipment globally, with a market cap of ¥141.24 billion.
Operations: Micronics Japan's revenue is primarily generated from its Probe Card Business, which accounts for ¥49.56 billion, and its TE Business, contributing ¥2.19 billion.
Insider Ownership: 15.3%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 20.3% p.a.
Micronics Japan is set for substantial growth, with earnings expected to rise 27.5% annually, outpacing the JP market's 8%. Revenue growth of 20.3% per year also exceeds market expectations. Despite recent share price volatility, the stock trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and analysts predict a potential price increase of 63.8%. No recent insider trading activity has been reported over the past three months.
-
