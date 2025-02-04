3 Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership Growing Revenues Up To 20%

In a week marked by volatility and mixed signals from global markets, the U.S. saw corporate earnings and AI competition concerns weigh heavily on stocks, while Europe benefited from strong earnings results and an interest rate cut by the ECB. Amid these fluctuations, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer a unique advantage; such ownership often aligns management interests with those of shareholders, potentially fostering long-term revenue growth even in uncertain economic climates.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC) 31.4% 25.7% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 32.1% 39.9% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.2% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 36.4% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.4% 25.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34.1% 27.3% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 135% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 119.4% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 71%

Click here to see the full list of 1476 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Philippine Seven Corporation operates convenience stores in the Philippines with a market cap of ₱98.33 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of ₱88.61 billion from its convenience store operations in the Philippines.

Insider Ownership: 11.2%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 12.9% p.a.

Philippine Seven Corporation exhibits moderate growth potential with earnings forecasted to increase by 17.36% annually, outpacing the Philippine market's average. Despite a dividend yield of 7.38%, it's not well covered by earnings. Recent changes in corporate governance, reducing board size from 11 to 9 directors, align with SEC recommendations for improved practices. The company's recent financials show consistent revenue and net income growth year-over-year, indicating operational resilience and expansion capacity.

PSE:SEVN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: SHIFT Inc. is a Japanese company specializing in software quality assurance and testing solutions with a market cap of ¥331.22 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from Software Testing Related Services, which account for ¥74.26 billion, and Software Development Related Services, contributing ¥36.57 billion.